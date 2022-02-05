Winter Olympics: Bruce Mouat’s hat-trick strengthens Great Britain’s push for curling medal
The curler credited his change of attire for setting up victory on Saturday morning.
Bruce Mouat is banking on his magic hat to sweep Great Britain into a guaranteed mixed curling medal match on Sunday.
Mouat and team-mate Jennifer Dodds are still in a strong position in the round-robin standings despite slipping to a 7-5 defeat against Italy on Saturday night.
Earlier, Mouat credited his change of attire with helping the pair brush aside Czech husband-and-wife duo Paul and Zuzana Paulova 8-3 to bolster their status in the standings.
After sealing his win over the Czechs, Mouat said: “I guess it’s a wee bit of a superstition almost now.
“I didn’t play very well in the first three games and I was quite disappointed with how I was playing so I put the hat on, and it’s got superpowers, apparently.
“It’s maybe a vanity thing, my hair is all over the place. It just covers it up and people don’t worry about my hair.”
Having seen off the Czechs, the British pair found it tougher against Italy, with the critical moment coming when their opponents took three on their powerplay in the penultimate end.
Mouat and Dodds still hold their top-four fate in their own hands as they prepare for another double-header on Sunday against China and Norway.
Mouat said: “We’re pretty happy with how we’re doing. We’re a bit disappointed not to win that one, we would have been in a really solid position.
“We’ve beaten a lot of tough teams out there already which will stand us in good stead.
“Going into another two-game day tomorrow, it’s almost must-win now. I’m excited to go in and see what we can do.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies