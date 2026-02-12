Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Who is Chloe Kim: Olympic snowboarder vying for third successive gold medal in Milan

American Chloe Kim will be aiming for a third gold medal at her third Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim of Team United States celebrates during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe medal ceremony on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games
Appearing at her third Olympic games, American snowboarder Chloe Kim is chasing a third goal medal in Milan this February.

Born in Torrance, California, part of the Los Angeles Metropolitan area, the 25-year-old got into snowboarding when she was still a toddler. She is considered America’s best snowboarder.

Kim was too young to compete at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia but instead won a silver medal in the superpipe event at the 2014 Winter X Games.

A year later, in 2015, she went one better and won the gold medal in the same event at the Winter X Games - when she was just 14 years old.

Winter Olympics history

Milan 2026 will be Chloe Kim’s third Winter Olympics, having previously competed in Beijing in 2022 and Pyeongchang in 2018.

At both Olympics she entered the women’s halfpipe event and took home the gold medal.

At the 2018 Games Kim made Olympic history by becoming the youngest female athlete to ever land two 1080-degree spins in a row.

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to an injury sustained during training prior to competing in the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Finals
2026 Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim is aiming for her third gold medal when the games begin on February 6 but one huge question hangs in the air: will she even make it to Italy?

Kim has been nursing a shoulder injury throughout training after a tear to her labrum but back in January she claimed she was ‘good to go.’

If the injury persists during the Games, other favorites to take home the top prize are Gaon Choi of Korea and Sena Tomita of Japan.

When does Chloe Kim compete?

The women’s snowboard halfpipe event begins with qualifying rounds on February 11 with the two final runs taking place the following day on February 12.

Winter Olympics key dates

February 4: Competition begins (curling)

February 6: Opening ceremony

February 7: First gold medal events

February 8: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing downhill

February 13: Gold medal, men’s figure skating

February 18: Gold medal, women’s Alpine skiing slalom

February 19: Gold medal, women’s figure skating. Gold medal game, women’s ice hockey. First gold medals in ski mountaineering, a new Olympic sport

February 22: Gold medal game, men’s ice hockey. Closing ceremony

Additional reporting from AP

