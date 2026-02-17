Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curling is the only sport which viewers can watch every day of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, with the mixed doubles format kicking off proceedings two days before the Opening Ceremony and continuing right up until the men’s and women’s medal matches in the final two days of competitions.

Bruce Mouat and Jennnifer Dodds were Team GB’s hope in the mixed event but, for the second Games in a row, ended up finishing fourth and heartbreakingly missing out on a medal.

The format differs from the longer-running men’s and women’s events, in which teams have four members.

They each throw two stones per end for a total of eight; in mixed doubles, five stones per end are thrown, with one member bookending the end with the first and last stones.

However mixed doubles games begin every end with one stone, per team, pre-placed – therefore it’s possible to score six points in an end.

This is where the power play can be used. In most ends, the pre-placed stones, will be positioned so that the team with last stone advantage will start the end with one stone at the back of the four-foot circle. The team without the last stone advantage will start with a centre guard.

When the power play is called, pre-placed stones will be moved out to one of the sides, with one placed as a corner guard and a stone behind it, with the back of the stone against the tee line - opening up space down the centre of the sheet.

It can be called once by each team per game.