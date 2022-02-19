What is the curling power play? Explaining the rules of Winter Olympics sport
There are three curling medal events at Beijing 2022, but the power play can only be used in one
The mixed doubles format was added to the curling programme for the last Winter Olympics, and will again be held at Beijing 2022.
The entry-list has been expanded from eight to ten competing teams, with defending champions Canada taking on a competitive field that includes a Great British team for the first time.
Bruce Mouat and Jennnifer Dodds, competing for Scotland, secured victory at their home World Championships in 2021, and arrive at the National Aquatics Centre among the favourites.
The format differs from the longer-running men’s and women’s events, in which teams are comprised of four members.
They each throw two stones per end for a total of eight; in mixed doubles, five stones per end are thrown, with one member bookending the end with the first and last stones.
However mixed doubles games begin every end with one stone, per team, pre-placed - therefore it’s possible to score six points in an end.
This is where the power play can be used. In most ends, the pre-placed stones, will be positioned so that the team with last stone advantage will start the end with one stone at the back of the four-foot circle. The team without the last stone advantage will start with a centre guard.
When the power play is called, pre-placed stones will be moved out to one of the sides, with one placed as a corner guard and a stone behind it, with the back of the stone against the tee line - opening up space down the centre of the sheet.
It can be called once by each team per game.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies