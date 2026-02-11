Swiss star Franjo von Allmen completes rare Winter Olympics feat with hat-trick of golds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen claimed a third gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics with another masterclass on the Stelvio taking him to victory in the men's super-G.

The 24-year-old, who also claimed gold in the downhill and team combined, once again left nothing in the tank as he went full throttle down the bumpy and winding course to win by 0.13 seconds from American Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

Marco Odermatt, who had been tipped to win multiple golds in the build-up to the Games, found himself eclipsed by his younger teammate again and had to settle for bronze to add to the silver medal he won in the men's combined event on Monday.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Not since French great Jean-Claude Killy in Grenoble in 1968 has a male Alpine skier won three golds at the same Olympics -Killy doing it in downhill, slalom and giant slalom.

Seventh man out of the start gate, Von Allmen produced a typically aggressive run on a course that was 800 metres shorter than the one on which he won Saturday's downhill.

At times he was on the edge of control but it paid off as no other skier could match his speed.

open image in gallery ( AP )

Von Allmen looked almost apologetic when Odermatt crossed the line with a slower time, but beamed as the late runners came down, eventually holding up three fingers for the camera

Cochran-Siegle took advantage of the better early conditions on a mild morning in Bormio, repeating the silver medal he took in super-G at he 2022 Beijing Games.

open image in gallery Dominik Paris lost a ski in a dramatic crash, though escaped unscathed ( Getty Images )

There was heartbreak for Italian veteran and Stelvio king Dominik Paris. He lost a ski early in his run but thankfully managed to avoid injury as he slid out.

Fellow Italian Giovanni Franzoni, second in the downhill, also suffered disappointment as he could only finish sixth.

Reuters