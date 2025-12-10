Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice dance world bronze medallists Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will lead Great Britain’s figure skating team at the Winter Olympics next February.

The eight-strong team is Britain’s largest figure skating delegation at a Winter Olympics since Calgary in 1988 and includes some of the country’s most promising medal hopefuls at this year’s Games.

Fear and Gibson claimed a first world medal for GB in 41 years at this year’s World Championships in Boston, and are among the favourites for a maiden Olympic medal in Milan-Cortina.

The British team for the 2026 Games also includes ice dance pair Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez, pairs skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, and singles skaters Kristen Spours and Edward Appleby, the latter competing in the team event only.

British-Canadian Fear and Scot Gibson are the only two in the team with previous Olympic experience, having come 10th in the Covid-hampered Beijing Games in 2022.

Silver medallists at the European Championships in February this year, the pair have enjoyed a brilliant start to their Olympic season including a second straight bronze in the Grand Prix Final, the sport’s biggest event outside the Olympics and world championships.

The pair also won an eighth national title in November to become the most decorated British ice dance team in history, surpassing the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and John and Sinead Kerr.

Bekker and Hernandez, who finished 17th at the 2025 World Championships, qualified a second spot for Britain and will be making their debut after a whirlwind couple of seasons.

Five-time British champions Vaipan-Law and Digby, who were fifth at the European Championships in Tallinn in Britain’s best European finish in over 30 years, will also be heading to their first Games.

The British team’s next major competition will be the European Championships, which will be held on home soil in Sheffield from 13–18 January, only three weeks before the start of the Olympics.