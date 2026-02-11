Lindsey Vonn gives health update after third surgery on broken leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US skier Lindsey Vonn has confirmed she is making progress following a third successful surgery, after a downhill crash last Sunday abruptly ended her Olympic comeback hopes.

The 41-year-old Alpine legend shared images on Instagram on Wednesday, showing her in a hospital bed post-operation, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

"I had my third surgery today and it was successful," she wrote. Vonn added a reflective note: "Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I'm making progress and while it is slow, I know I'll be OK."

She extended her gratitude to medical staff, friends, family, and well-wishers globally, also congratulating her teammates for "inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for".

The 2010 Olympic champion had previously revealed she sustained a complex leg fracture just 13 seconds into her race, necessitating multiple surgical procedures.

open image in gallery Vonn thanked the doctors who have cared for her as well as family and friends ( @lindseyvonn via REUTERS )

Vonn had been aiming to become the oldest Alpine skiing medallist in Games history, having secured two World Cup downhill victories and three other podium finishes this year.

Following the incident, she was airlifted by helicopter to Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso.

Vonn almost didn’t make it to the start line at the Olympics after rupturing her ACL in training following a crash just days before the Winter Games began.

However, she opted to compete while wearing a knee brace and managed to do enough to make it into Sunday’s final.

Unfortunately for the American, her Olympic dream ended in seconds and she now faces a lengthy recovery period.

With Vonn now into her forties, there are some doubts over whether Vonn will ever race again.

Orthopaedic specialists have claimed that she could return to action within a year, though, suggesting that her career may not be over.

A timeframe of eight to eleven months was mooted, if all goes well with Vonn’s recovery.