Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei has revealed he was instructed to cover an inspirational message on his helmet at the Olympics, after officials deemed it linked to the ongoing war with Russia.

Handei's disclosure follows the ejection of his compatriot, skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, from competition over his "helmet of remembrance" which depicted athletes killed since Russia's invasion, despite a personal appeal from the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) not to wear it.

Heraskevych stated the decision was a victory for “Russian propaganda” and accused the IOC of making a “terrible mistake”.

Handei, who is set to compete in the 1500 metres at the Milano Cortina Games on Saturday, had emblazoned his helmet with the words: “Where there is heroism, there can be no final defeat.”

This powerful line, a quote from Ukrainian writer Lina Kostenko, was intended by Handei as a source of motivation to perform at his peak.

open image in gallery Handei denied that it is a 'war propaganda' message ( REUTERS )

However, the message has fallen foul of the International Olympic Committee's stringent rules, which prohibit athletes from making political statements at Olympic sites or venues.

"They saw my sentence and they said to me, 'Sorry but it's war propaganda'," Handei told Reuters in a television interview, confirming his intention to comply with the ruling to ensure his participation.

Initially hesitant to speak out, Handei stated he was emboldened by Heraskevych's example, defending the nature of their messages.

"It's not propaganda, it's not," he asserted. He further explained Heraskevych's intent: "He (Heraskevych) just reminds us, reminds the world that we actually exist as a country, we exist as a people, as humans, so we need some support, we need some understanding."

Handei expressed hope of finding a way to show solidarity with Heraskevych while remaining focused on his upcoming competition. "I hope I can focus on my competition," he concluded.