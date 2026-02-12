US curler who criticized ICE makes history at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American curler Rich Ruohonen has made history, becoming his country's oldest Winter Olympian at 54 years old, after stepping onto the ice during Thursday’s 8-3 defeat by Switzerland.

As an alternate for the team, Mr Ruohonen was introduced into the game by skip Danny Casper once it became clear that victory was out of reach.

His inaugural shot, a corner guard, was met with enthusiastic applause and shouts of "go Richie" from American supporters in the stands.

The personal injury lawyer from Minnesota, who criticized the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in his home state earlier this week, now holds the distinction of being USA’s oldest Winter Olympian, surpassing figure skater Joseph Savage, who was 52 when he competed at the 1932 Games in Lake Placid, New York, according to Olympics statistics website Olympedia.

open image in gallery Ruohonen criticized ICE earlier this week ( AFP via Getty Images )

Notably, Scott Baird, an alternate for the US men's curling team at the 2006 Olympics, was also 54 but did not feature in any matches.

An emotional Mr Ruohonen reflected on the moment, stating: "It's awesome. It's hard to do it in that situation when we're getting beat. I would have rather done it when we were up 8-2 instead of down 8-2. I really appreciate the guys giving me a chance."

He added: "It was an awesome moment for me even in a loss. I can't believe the dream came true. My family was there and they were screaming and yelling."

His Olympic debut marks the culmination of a 38-year pursuit, having first attempted to qualify for the Games in 1988 when curling was a trial sport.

"In the last 25, I've narrowly missed the Olympics numerous times, including four years ago. I was on the last shot to go to the Olympics in mixed doubles, and my men's team finished third. I've had so much heartbreak," he revealed.

open image in gallery Ruohonen embraces Casper after Thursday's defeat ( REUTERS )

Skip Danny Casper, 24, commented that witnessing Mr Ruohonen's debut had boosted the team's morale.

"It was easy to get him out there. We're not doing him any favours by putting him in. We're watching a guy do something that he's worked for and has properly earned," he said, while also acknowledging the team's performance.

"We haven't really played super great so far. We still have to figure out some stuff with the ice,” Casper added.