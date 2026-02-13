USA and Canada men’s ice hockey results and schedule for Winter Olympics 2026
Both the US and Canada are off to winning starts at this year’s tournament
One of the Winter Olympics’ most eagerly-anticipated events is always the men’s ice hockey.
The past three winners of the gold medal have been Finland, Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and Canada, in 2014. Four years before that, in 2010, Canada took home the gold once more, after beating the US in the final in Vancouver.
The USA has 11 medals in total for competition in ice hockey but has not taken home the gold medal since 1980, over 45 years ago. Their only other gold medal came in 1960.
But 2026 will mark the first time since 2014 where NHL players have participated in Olympic ice hockey. Historically the NHL and International Olympic Committee have failed to reach an agreement on allowing NHL players to participate. In both 2018 and 2022 this was the case, affecting the USA, Canada and many other countries.
With the inclusion of the NHL once more, Canada are the favourites for the gold medal in Milan. The USA are behind Canada as the second favourites but the USA are touted as the team to beat in the women’s ice hockey.
Men’s hockey schedule for USA and Canada
USA fixtures and results
February 12: Latvia 1-5 USA
February 14: USA vs Denmark
February 15: USA vs Germany
Canada fixtures and results
February 12: Czech Republic 0-5 Canada
February 13: Switzerland vs Canada
February 15: Canada vs France
If both teams make it through the preliminary games the schedule will be as follows:
February 17: Playoff round
February 18: Quarter-final
February 20: Semi-final
February 21: Bronze-medal game
February 22: Gold-medal game
All games will either be played at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena or the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
