Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has taken his fight against disqualification from the Milan Cortina Games to sport's highest court, even as he concedes that his opportunity to race has irrevocably slipped away.

The athlete was barred from competition after insisting on wearing a helmet adorned with images of more than 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed since Russia's invasion four years ago.

"Looks like this train has left," Heraskevych stated, acknowledging the futility of his appeal in terms of immediate competition.

However, he maintained that the hearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Milan, which lasted approximately two and a half hours, was still "worth winning."

Draped in a Ukrainian flag, Heraskevych expressed confidence in his position, saying: "From Day 1, I told you that I think I’m right. I don’t have any regrets."

Heraskevych was banned from wearing his war tribute helmet at the Olympics ( AP )

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and his sport's federation blocked Heraskevych from competing, citing rules against bringing messaging onto the field of play.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry reiterated on Friday that the disqualification was justified, explaining that Olympic guidelines stipulate: "the focus on the field of play during competitions and official ceremonies must be on celebrating athletes’ performances."

Coventry, who said the decision moved her to tears, added: "I think that he in some ways understood that but was very committed to his beliefs, which I can respect. But sadly, it doesn’t change the rules."

The IOC contends such rules protect athletes from external pressures.

Despite the CAS ruling potentially arriving later on Friday, Heraskevych's chance to race remains lost.

He has already departed Cortina d'Ampezzo's Olympic Village and has no plans to return.

The skeleton competition commenced on Thursday morning, shortly after his disqualification, and concludes on Friday evening.

Even if CAS were to rule in his favour, the logistical challenges – including the distance between Milan and Cortina and the fact that half the competition had already taken place – would render his participation impossible.

Heraskevych expressed bewilderment at the IOC's handling of the situation, stating: "I never expected it to be such a big scandal," and suggesting the IOC amplified the issue by banning what he termed "the memory helmet."

He also found it puzzling when his accreditation was briefly revoked then swiftly returned on Thursday, describing it as "a mockery."

Kirsty Coventry was left in tears after the decision to disqualify Heraskevych ( Getty )

He believes his disqualification was unfair and played into Russian propaganda, noting the presence of Russian flags at other events despite Olympic prohibitions.

He has previously criticised the IOC's decision to allow some Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as "neutral" participants.

The Ukrainian athlete also questioned the perceived inconsistency in how tributes are treated, citing examples such as US figure skater Maxim Naumov displaying a photo of his late parents, Italian snowboarder Roland Fischnaller featuring a small Russian flag image on his helmet, and Israeli skeleton athlete Jared Firestone wearing a kippah honouring victims of the 1972 Munich Games.

The IOC clarified that Naumov's tribute occurred in the kiss-and-cry area, Fischnaller's flag was part of a broader tribute to past Olympic sites, and Firestone's kippah "was covered by a beanie”, thus not violating rules or the Olympic Charter.

The IOC had offered Heraskevych alternatives, such as wearing a black armband or making his tribute in the mixed zone, but not on the field of play.

Heraskevych concluded: "I think it's the wrong side of history for the IOC." CAS director general Matthieu Reeb confirmed the tribunal would endeavour to issue its decision promptly.