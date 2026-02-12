Winter Olympics live: Ukrainian disqualified over banned war tribute helmet and Team GB’s Weston and Wyatt in skeleton action
Vladyslav Heraskevych has defied the IOC’s rules in an effort to pay tribute to compatriots killed during the war with Russia
Vladyslav Heraskevych has been banned from the Winter Olympics after defying the IOC’s rules in an effort to pay tribute to compatriots killed during the war with Russia.
The skeleton star will not join Team GB athletes Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt on the ice as the men’s skeleton gets underway, with medal hopes high after a disappointing start for Great Britain overall in Milano-Cortina.
The men and women also go in the curling later on Thursday, hoping to generate momentum after Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were left devastated as they missed out on a Winter Olympics medal and the chance to end a three-decade wait for figure skating gold by emulating the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
Fear and Gibson, fresh from a fourth podium finish in as many years at the annual European Championships, came into the free dance final as major contenders and in position to challenge for the podium. But an error-strewn display saw them tumble down the rankings, as Team GB’s search for a first medal of the 2026 Games goes on.
Follow all the latest updates from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below:
Only four athletes left
Only four to go in this skeleton heat 1. Here’s how the leaderboard looks
1. Weston, Great Britain 56.21
2. Jungk, Germany +0.06
3. Badnis, Italy +0.16
4. Grotheer, Germany +0.18
5. Chen, China +0.22
Tight at the top!
Kirsty Coventry on Heraskevych
IOC president Kirsty Coventry had a meeting with Heraskevych this morning. She was in tears as she spoke to reporters afterwards. “It’s a message of memory and no one is disagreeing with that,” Coventry said. The IOC added that it made its decision “with regret.”
Weston remains in the lead
So far Axel Jungk is the closest threat to Weston’s time, +0.06 in second place.
Norway’s Rasmus Vestergaard Johansen goes 0.61 slower than the Briton.
Lizzy Yarnold: IOC "owes Heraskevych an apology"
Great Britain’s double Olympic gold medallist in skeleton, Lizzy Yarnold, was asked on BBC commentary about Heraskevych’s qualification.
She said: “It’s actually quite shocking. Lots of the sliding community have been in contact straight away. There is shock and confusion.
“Taking away his accreditation means he now needs to leave the Olympic Games. The reaction to something which was an act of memorial, incredibly emotionally important to him. I'm quite shocked. I think the IOC owe him an apology. I think this was the wrong decision. He was also a medal contender for the race. He's a phenomenal athlete.”
Keisinger drops down the ranks
Germany’s Felix Keisinger is neck and neck with Weston in the top half but again loses time in the second, finishing in provisional fifth, 0.23 seconds down.
He looks happy nonetheless, smiling and waving to the crowd.
Weston remains in the lead
China’s Chen pushes Wyatt down to fourth, after a bit of a scare for the Brits - he was quicker than Weston in the top section, but evidently the reigning world champion is driving down the lower section the best so far, as Chen loses time in the second half and finishes +0.22 down on Weston.
Who is Vladyslav Heraskevych? The Ukrainian disqualified from the Winter Olympics over war tribute helmet
Ukrainian racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics for wearing a banned helmet featuring images of athletes killed during the Russian war, after insisting he would not betray those who have lost their lives.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated the skeleton helmet contravenes rule 50 the Olympic Charter and made a last-gasp plea for him to take it off on Wednesday morning or rules “will be enforced.”
But the 27-year-old hit back and slammed the IOC for comparing the war to other conflicts around the world, as a major row erupted.
Skeleton - men's individual leaderboard
1. Weston, Great Britain 56.21
2. Jungk, Germany +0.06
3. Wyatt, Great Britain +0.31
4. Yin, China +0.35
5. Maier, Austria +0.68
Weston clinging to skeleton lead with Jungk closing in on Briton
Jungk is next and he is narrowly outside Weston, with the Briton’s teammate Wyatt also a few tenths back.
A big hit from the German, which is ominous for Weston, given how close he got to his time. But for that wobble and he’d have led.
Maier, of Austria up next...
Matt Weston underway in skeleton at Milano-Cortina
Matt Weston goes in his first run, with high hopes in the skeleton here.
Particularly after Team GB’s start to these Games...
56.21! A good start, and a track record... That’s a statement from the Briton.
He’s gone quicker in training, too, a small error at the start and a shake of the head, but it’s a solid marker.
Yin from China goes next, 56.56 (+0.35), Weston still leads.
