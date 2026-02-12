Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games

Vladyslav Heraskevych has been banned from the Winter Olympics after defying the IOC’s rules in an effort to pay tribute to compatriots killed during the war with Russia.

The skeleton star will not join Team GB athletes Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt on the ice as the men’s skeleton gets underway, with medal hopes high after a disappointing start for Great Britain overall in Milano-Cortina.

The men and women also go in the curling later on Thursday, hoping to generate momentum after Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson were left devastated as they missed out on a Winter Olympics medal and the chance to end a three-decade wait for figure skating gold by emulating the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Fear and Gibson, fresh from a fourth podium finish in as many years at the annual European Championships, came into the free dance final as major contenders and in position to challenge for the podium. But an error-strewn display saw them tumble down the rankings, as Team GB’s search for a first medal of the 2026 Games goes on.

Follow all the latest updates from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below: