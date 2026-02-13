Winter Olympics live: Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross contention before Matt Weston bids to end medal drought
Team GB’s Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt will go for skeleton medals on day 7 with plenty of other Brits also in action
Team GB can finally end their Winter Olympics medal drought on Friday after a slightly bittersweet start to the Games, with several stars finishing just off the podium.
That looks set to change with Matt Weston in the driving seat in the men’s skeleton, leading the field by 0.3 seconds and having broken the track record twice in Thursday’s first two heats.
Team-mate Marcus Wyatt is over a second off the pace and has work to do down in seventh, while there’s more skeleton action earlier on as Britain’s Freya Tarbit, Amelia Coleman and Tabby Stoecker get their Olympic campaigns underway.
Elsewhere, Charlotte Bankes bids to erase the memories of a disappointing Beijing Games as she competes in the snowboard cross, and men’s and women’s curling continues.
Follow all the latest updates from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below
Team GB trail Italy with two ends to go in men's curling
After a bad start, Great Britain’s men are in a tough spot as they battle Italy - and the home crowd - in the round robin.
The Italian marched into a 7-4 lead after the sixth end, but Bruce Mouat’s side have pulled two back with the hammer and now only trailed 7-6 with two ends to go.
GB defeated Sweden yesterday for their second win from two - it would enormous to turn this around.
GB’s Charlotte Bankes wins race against time for a second chance at the Olympics
2025 was shaping up to be Charlotte Bankes’ year. By April, the snowboarder was leading the World Cup standings with five wins and had just picked up a silver medal in the World Championships, only pipped to gold by a dramatic photo finish. She was on track for a third Snowboard Cross World Cup title in four years, the ideal preparation for her fourth Olympic Games.
Then she broke her collarbone, and suddenly her Olympic year was flipped upside down.
‘I was in the unknown’: GB’s Bankes on winning race against time to make the Olympics
Charlotte Bankes in snowboard cross contention
Charlotte Bankes has unfinished business with the Olympics, having finished ninth in Beijing - but she has battled to the start line after suffering a collarbone injury that threatened to derail her games.
The three-time Olympian went ninth fastest in the first run of the snowboard cross seeding, with the second to come.
Today's Winter Olympics schedule
Day 7 (Friday 13 February 2026) – 7 gold medal events
Biathlon
- 1pm–2.40pm: Men's 10km sprint 🏅
Cross-country skiing
- 11am–12.55pm: Men's 10km interval start free 🏅
Curling
- 8.05am–11.05am: Men's round robin 3
- 1.05pm–4.05pm: Women's round robin 3
- 6.05pm–9.05pm: Men's round robin 4
Figure skating
- 6pm–10.15pm: Men's singles free skating 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Men's preliminary round (2 games)
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Men's preliminary round, Women's quarter-final
Skeleton
- 3pm–5.40pm: Women's heats 1 and 2
- 6.30pm–9.20pm: Men's heats 3 and 4 🏅
Snowboard
- 9am–10.30am: Women's snowboard cross qualification
- 12.30am–2.10pm: Women's snowboard cross finals 🏅
- 6.30pm–8.20pm: Men's snowboard halfpipe final 🏅
Speed skating
- 3pm–5.15pm: Men's 10000m 🏅
Good morning
Team GB’s skeleton star Matt Weston in gold medal position at halfway point
Team GB’s Matt Weston broke the track record in Cortina d’Ampezzo twice as he made a winning start to his Olympic skeleton campaign.
Weston, competing last in the second heat, built up a phenomenal advantage, making no errors at the top this time and stretching it out across the entire track.
His final time of 55.88 was the first to go sub-56 seconds and broke Jungk’s short-lived track record by another three-tenths. He punched the air and roared with delight as his pitch for a gold medal got off to a superb start, with a total time of 1:52.09 going into the final two heats.
