Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Winter Olympics live: Kirsty Muir bids for Team GB’s first medal in slopestyle skiing ahead of curling action

Team GB targets their first medals of the Games with Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes in action

Legendary Olympians share their highlights from the Winter Games

Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal on Monday with Kirsty Muir, in action for the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes off in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.

Britain has never won a snowsport gold medal but 21-year-old Muir and 19-year-old Brookes are among the favourites in their respective finals. Muir qualified third for the final and will take on China’s Eileen Gu, Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and the USA’s Avery Krumme for the gold.

Brookes, meanwhile, overcame a failed first run in her qualifying session to record the second highest score and book a place in today’s medal race.

Elsewhere, curling mixed doubles team Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who won the world title together in 2021, can guarantee a medal if they win their semi-final against Sweden. They duo topped the table in the round robin stage and will secure at least a silver should they be victorious this afternoon.

Also of interest are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.

Follow all the latest updates and results from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below:

Recommended

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

An early exit off the rails for Naomi Urness and that will essentially ruin the run. A couple of good jumps make for a lovely finish but she settles for 46.03.

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 12:10

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

52.45 in the second run for Gasslitter, while Liu Mengting lands a 13.66 after a mistake in the middle of the run.

Guilia Tanno finishes with a 41.31 to stay in fifth, and Lara Wolf takes sixth with a slight improvement of 56.60.

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 12:08

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

“That is a big, big run for Eileen Gu. That will put a lot of pressure on her three closest rivals - Megan Oldham, Kirsty Muir and Mathilde Gremaud. That feels like the battle - four women, three medals,” says Tim Warwood on BBC.

(REUTERS)
Chris Wilson9 February 2026 12:00

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Double-cork 1260 to end the run from Eileen Gu and she scores a huge 86.58 to move into the lead!

We’ll have the last of the first runs now, with defending champion Mathilde Grimaud up next.

Finishes with a left 1260 and she has her hands on her head in disbelief at how good her run was!

83.60 and the champion is second for now.

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:57

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Front-swap on the first rail, then a huge 270, 450 out on the final rail, but she’s absolutely gutted at the end as she can’t quite land the penultimate jump and ends with a 37.15.

(David Davies/PA Wire)
Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:53

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Kirsty Muir is up next then!

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:50

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Avery Krumme up next as the last skier before Muir.

An early exit on the first rail isn’t the best start but there’s a huge jump in there, and she finishes with a score of 52.40.

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:49

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Megan Oldham moves into the lead at 69.76!

Moments later, a big 1080 ends Anna Karava’s run with a 49.61.

(REUTERS)
Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:47

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Guilia Tanno follows Mengting with a score of 65.85.

A couple of mistakes early on on the rails means Canada’s Naomi Urness scores just 24.65 on her first run.

Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:43

Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals

Skiers will be running in reverse order of qualification, so China’s Liu Mengting is up next.

Back-to-back 1080s from the 19-year-old, but a couple of execution errors on the rails brings the score down to a 67.46.

Guilia Tanno follows next, and lands a score of 65.85.

(Getty Images)
Chris Wilson9 February 2026 11:39

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in