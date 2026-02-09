Winter Olympics live: Kirsty Muir bids for Team GB’s first medal in slopestyle skiing ahead of curling action
Team GB targets their first medals of the Games with Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes in action
Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal on Monday with Kirsty Muir, in action for the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes off in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.
Britain has never won a snowsport gold medal but 21-year-old Muir and 19-year-old Brookes are among the favourites in their respective finals. Muir qualified third for the final and will take on China’s Eileen Gu, Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud and the USA’s Avery Krumme for the gold.
Brookes, meanwhile, overcame a failed first run in her qualifying session to record the second highest score and book a place in today’s medal race.
Elsewhere, curling mixed doubles team Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who won the world title together in 2021, can guarantee a medal if they win their semi-final against Sweden. They duo topped the table in the round robin stage and will secure at least a silver should they be victorious this afternoon.
Also of interest are Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.
Follow all the latest updates and results from Milano-Cortina 2026 in our live blog below:
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
An early exit off the rails for Naomi Urness and that will essentially ruin the run. A couple of good jumps make for a lovely finish but she settles for 46.03.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
52.45 in the second run for Gasslitter, while Liu Mengting lands a 13.66 after a mistake in the middle of the run.
Guilia Tanno finishes with a 41.31 to stay in fifth, and Lara Wolf takes sixth with a slight improvement of 56.60.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
“That is a big, big run for Eileen Gu. That will put a lot of pressure on her three closest rivals - Megan Oldham, Kirsty Muir and Mathilde Gremaud. That feels like the battle - four women, three medals,” says Tim Warwood on BBC.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Double-cork 1260 to end the run from Eileen Gu and she scores a huge 86.58 to move into the lead!
We’ll have the last of the first runs now, with defending champion Mathilde Grimaud up next.
Finishes with a left 1260 and she has her hands on her head in disbelief at how good her run was!
83.60 and the champion is second for now.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Front-swap on the first rail, then a huge 270, 450 out on the final rail, but she’s absolutely gutted at the end as she can’t quite land the penultimate jump and ends with a 37.15.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Kirsty Muir is up next then!
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Avery Krumme up next as the last skier before Muir.
An early exit on the first rail isn’t the best start but there’s a huge jump in there, and she finishes with a score of 52.40.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Megan Oldham moves into the lead at 69.76!
Moments later, a big 1080 ends Anna Karava’s run with a 49.61.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Guilia Tanno follows Mengting with a score of 65.85.
A couple of mistakes early on on the rails means Canada’s Naomi Urness scores just 24.65 on her first run.
Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals
Skiers will be running in reverse order of qualification, so China’s Liu Mengting is up next.
Back-to-back 1080s from the 19-year-old, but a couple of execution errors on the rails brings the score down to a 67.46.
Guilia Tanno follows next, and lands a score of 65.85.
