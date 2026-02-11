Olympian ‘deeply regrets’ confessing to cheating on his girlfriend in TV interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid has expressed profound regret for his extraordinary public confession of infidelity, made live on television following his bronze medal win at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The athlete’s tearful admission, intended to win back his girlfriend, has since sparked a backlash for overshadowing a teammate’s gold medal victory.

Laegreid’s startling admission came during an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Tuesday, after he secured third place in the men's 20-kilometre individual race.

He revealed on camera that he had been unfaithful "to the love of my life," in what appeared to be a desperate plea for reconciliation.

However, the emotional disclosure drew sharp criticism, with many arguing it diverted attention from teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who had clinched the gold medal in the same event with a flawless shooting performance.

"I deeply regret sharing this personal story on what was a day of celebration for Norwegian biathlon," Laegreid stated in a team-issued statement on Wednesday.

Laegreid apologised for taking the spotlight off his team-mate Johan-Olav Botn

He added: "I am not quite myself these days, and not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after winning gold.

“They also go to my ex-girlfriend, who unwillingly ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well. I cannot undo this, but I will now put it behind me and focus on the Olympics. I will not answer any further questions about this."

Norwegian newspaper VG reported contacting Laegreid's former partner, who remained unmoved by his televised remorse.

"It’s hard to forgive (him). Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world," VG quoted her as saying.

"I didn’t choose to be put in this position, and it’s painful to have to endure it. We’ve been in contact, and he’s aware of my feelings about this." The newspaper respected her wish for anonymity.

During the post-race interview, Laegreid abruptly shifted focus from his sporting achievement to his personal life.

"Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her," he confessed, visibly fighting back tears. He later explained his hope that his public declaration would convey the depth of his feelings.

Critics lambasted his timing, noting it stole the limelight from Botn, who was overcome with emotion after his win and paid tribute to his late friend and teammate Sivert Guttorm Bakken.

Norwegian biathlon legend Johannes Thingnes Boe told NRK that Laegreid's confession was "both the time and place are completely wrong."

Retired German biathlete Erik Lesser, now an expert commentator, echoed the sentiment, advocating for a return to sporting focus.

"Let’s concentrate back on the sport," he told The Associated Press. "I can understand what he wants to have happen with his girlfriend. But I just want to think about sport, want to see sport, want to talk about sport."