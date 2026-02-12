Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It pays to expect the unexpected at the Winter Olympics, which seem to grow weirder, whackier and more dramatic with each passing day.

There were few hotter favourites in Livigno than American superstar Chloe Kim as she pursued snowboarding history.

Her attempt at an unprecedented three-peat in the women’s snowboard halfpipe fell just short at the hands of 17-year-old Korean Gaon Choi, the same age Kim was when she won her first gold in PyeongChang eight years ago.

Kim, 25, took silver in a high-quality final staged in heavy snow, while Choi produced the run of her life under intense pressure to seize gold.

In her first run, Choi suffered a heavy fall and required medical attention after lying motionless for more than two minutes. Another fall followed in her second run before she finally delivered when it mattered most.

open image in gallery Gaon Choi crashes during the halfpipe final ( Getty Images )

But if there was ever a sport made for Chumbawamba's Tubthumping it's this – getting knocked down and getting back up again is engrained in the DNA of these thrill seekers.

Kim has revolutionised her sport but nearly missed these Games after suffering a shoulder injury in a training run in Switzerland last month.

Nine of the 12 finalists were Asian, a measure of how far Kim’s influence has travelled around the world and how deeply it has inspired the generation now making her feel old.

The only frustration with becoming an inspiration is that you are eventually overtaken. It is one thing to be a poster on a young girl’s bedroom wall, quite another to watch that same admirer stand above you on the top step of the Olympic podium.

“It was so inspirational. It’s so funny because she won her first Olympic gold medal at the same age as I did. It’s such a full-circle moment," said Kim, who like fellow two-time Olympic snowboarding champions Esther Ledecka and Anna Gasser didn't complete her hat-trick.

"I’ve known Gaon since she was little, she's my baby. It means a lot to see that I’ve inspired the next generation and they’re now out here killing it.

“The competition was really crazy. The whole time I’m just like, 'I’m so happy I’m here'. It wasn’t looking too good for me before I came out. I'm just proud of myself for landing a run and walking away with another medal.

“This was just my eighth day on snow this entire winter. I haven’t been able to practise as much as I would’ve liked. Just proud of myself for putting it down. A month ago I didn't think I'd even be here, so this means so much to me."

open image in gallery Silver medalist Chloe Kim, gold medalist Gaon Choi and bronze medalist Mitsuki Ono ( Getty Images )

Kim was watched by her partner, NFL star Myles Garrett, and snowboarding icon Shaun White, himself a three-time Olympic champion who did not win his titles consecutively, a detail that may yet fuel Kim’s pursuit of redemption in four years’ time, though she has hinted this may be it.

Choi – a junior world champion as a 13-year-old – has won three World Cup titles this year and could dominate the halfpipe for years to come.

Kim posted her best score, 88.00, in the first run and might have hoped the worsening weather would work in her favour.

Heavy snow makes life trickier, slowing the pipe, reducing speed and increasing the likelihood of falls. It did not trouble Choi, whose winning score of 90.25 came in the worst of the conditions, her victory making her the youngest gold medallist of these Games so far.

For years the sport has revolved around Kim’s blend of precision and competitive excellence.

This result felt significant not because Kim was outclassed, but because another athlete delivered her trademark blend of difficulty, execution and timing when it mattered most.

"It's the kind of story you only see in dreams, so I'm incredibly happy it happened," said Choi, who hobbled onto the podium complaining of a bruised knee.

“During the final, mentally it was so tough. But right now I am the happiest. My knees are a bit bad, but I feel like I'm overcoming it all with happiness. It wasn't so much about having huge resolve. I just kept thinking about the technique I was originally doing."

Kim admitted before these Games she had picked a date for her retirement, claiming she felt fulfilled by her career and she was keen to 'young mum'. But that announcement can wait.

“You’ll have to stay tuned about that," added Kim. "I'm aware I can't do this forever but the sport is in very good hands."