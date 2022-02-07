Winter Olympics LIVE: US star Mikaela Shiffrin in shock exit as GB’s Kirsty Muir soars into freestyle semis
Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat gear up for their crucial curling semi-final against rivals Norway
The Winter Olympics is in full swing on a dramatic day four in Beijing after two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin went out of giant slalom after the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run and skied out. Still to come is a raft of action from ice hockey, luge, speed skating and ski jumping, as well as Great Britain’s mixed doubles curling semi-final against Norway. The Norwegians beat British duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat yesterday but both still reached the semis, where they meet again with medal hopes on the line.
Earlier on Monday, snowboarder Max Parrot soared in men’s snowboard slopestyle, as the cancer survivor won gold for Canada. An upgrade from the silver he earned at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma- a type of blood cancer- in December 2018, forcing him to miss the whole of next season. But three years, he stands atop the Olympic podium, alongside his compatriot Mark McMorris who earned bronze.
Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir showed her mettle to soar into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air competition on the site of a former state-owned steel mill on the outskirts of Beijing. Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong Team GB squad, nailed her first jump with a score of 89.25, the second biggest of the qualifying session which was only beaten by the French former World Cup winner Tess Ledeux.
Winter Olympics 2022: Sara Hector wins women’s big slalom gold
Sweden’s Sara Hector was favourite heading into the Games to collect gold in the event and she didn’t let down expectations!
She was fastest in the first run and she backed it up with a flawless performance to claim gold. Her face lit up when she realised she had won and her team jumped around with joy!
Hector was 0.28 seconds faster than silver medal winner Italy’s Federica Brignone and 0.72 seconds quicker than bronze medallist Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - final qualification standings
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
A final run for James Woods, for pride!
A Stein Eriksen front flip, a bit of fun!
A big front flip flyaway, a 32.25, he bows out and looks forward to the slopestyle.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Édouard Therriault of Canada rockets up to 12th, he needed 84.5 and he gets it, by the slimmest of margins the 18-year-old is into the final as things stand.
Here’s Jesper Tjader, after 91.75 he’s lurking... Needs 77.00 to grab 12th and demote Therriault. A false position if you will right now due to his first run being just 34.75. And it’s 78.25! He’s into 10th, now Mac Forehand of the USA... He’s 11th and wants some breathing room to gain a later start in the final.
79.00 gets Mac into seventh overall, he’s delighted.
Valieva takes gold after historic jump
Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva pulled off a historic quadruple jump to become the first female figure skater to ever execute one at an Olympic Games.
The Russian Olympic Committee already had gold ahead of United States and Japan before nailing a quadruple salchow to begin her free skate.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
France’s Adelisse with a triple-grab there, can he sneak into 12th at Barclay’s expense?
79.50 first up, so he needs 83.50... It’s 83.75 and he snatches 12th! 163.25!
Donaggio’s first run of 90.25 gives him a chance here, the 18-year-old from Venice needs 73.00.
Adelisse watches on nervously, it’s 80.25, he rockets up to 8th. The relief is apparent!
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Peltola lands with one ski, immense skill and gutsy move. The Finnish athlete having some fun on the way out, as he can’t qualify, but that’s the best until last for him, ending with 72.00 and up to 28th.
Now then, Barclay, on the bubble here, he needs 80.75 to get up to the top 12. The New Zealander loves it, now he waits...
It’s 84.50 to go with his first run of 81.00 for a combined 162.75 and up to 12th place. Now he faces a nervous wait.
Canada’s Moffatt falls short, 61.00, his total of 147.00 is only good enough for 16th.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Magnusson, currently third, can he make a statement here, he goes BIG!
The Swede closing in on the lead, an 1800 with a tail grab, immense difficulty. It’s 84.00, so not enough to top up his 177.25, he stays third.
Finn Bilous, 17th and 142.50 total... huge air from the New Zealander, he needs 88 to get to the final. It’s only 82.00, agonisingly short, up to 15th.
Winter Olympics 2022: Men’s freeski big air - third and final run
Ruud into first with 187.50 total, he loves that! The Norwegian snatches a place in the final.
