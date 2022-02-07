✕ Close Beijing Winter Olympics round up

The Winter Olympics is in full swing on a dramatic day four in Beijing after two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin went out of giant slalom after the 26-year-old lost an edge on the fifth gate of the first run and skied out. Still to come is a raft of action from ice hockey, luge, speed skating and ski jumping, as well as Great Britain’s mixed doubles curling semi-final against Norway. The Norwegians beat British duo Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat yesterday but both still reached the semis, where they meet again with medal hopes on the line.

Earlier on Monday, snowboarder Max Parrot soared in men’s snowboard slopestyle, as the cancer survivor won gold for Canada. An upgrade from the silver he earned at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma- a type of blood cancer- in December 2018, forcing him to miss the whole of next season. But three years, he stands atop the Olympic podium, alongside his compatriot Mark McMorris who earned bronze.

Seventeen-year-old Kirsty Muir showed her mettle to soar into the final of the Olympic freestyle Big Air competition on the site of a former state-owned steel mill on the outskirts of Beijing. Muir, the youngest member of the 50-strong Team GB squad, nailed her first jump with a score of 89.25, the second biggest of the qualifying session which was only beaten by the French former World Cup winner Tess Ledeux.

