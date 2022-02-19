✕ Close IOC's Bach disturbed by pressure on Russian skater

Great Britain’s men are taking on Sweden in the curling final as they bid to finally secure a medal for Team GB at these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Bruce Mouat’s team have been impressive throughout the competition but face the experience and knowhow of Swedish skip Niklas Edin, whose team beat Britain to gold in 2014.

David Murdoch was the British captain then but he believes Mouat and co have nothing to fear. “Niklas is very experienced, I’ve played him loads and so has Bruce. We don’t have anything to fear and our recent record against them is really good, we beat them in the round robins here and twice at the European Championships, including the final.”

Britain will again go for gold tomorrow morning too after Eve Muirhead overcame almost impossible odds to steer her women’s curling team into the Olympic final in Beijing and fulfil an ambition that had threatened to elude her after over a decade at the top of her sport. Team coach Murdoch put her chances of salvaging victory at “less than 10 per cent” after shipping four shots in a disastrous opening end to defending Olympic champions Sweden, but they clawed back to clinch a thrilling 12-11 victory in an extra end.

Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below: