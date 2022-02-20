Winter Olympics curling final LIVE: Eve Muirhead’s Team GB women battle Japan for gold at Beijing 2022
Follow latest updates from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 as Team GB chase their first medal of the Games
Great Britain’s women, led by Eve Muirhead, aim to go one better than the men in their gold medal match against Japan at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The men’s team fell short yesterday when Sweden claimed gold to deny Bruce Mouat and his team. Swedish skip Niklas Edin proved too good and repeated their victory over Great Britain in a 2014 semi-final. Muirhead overcame almost impossible odds to steer her women’s curling team into the Olympic final where she may yet complete an incredible journey to finally fulfil an ambition that appeared beyond her after a decade at the top of her sport. Team coach Murdoch put her chances of salvaging victory at “less than 10 per cent” after shipping four shots in a disastrous opening end to defending Olympic champions Sweden, but they clawed back to clinch a thrilling 12-11 victory in an extra end.
Japan may have the mental edge here, after Fujisawa Satsuki guided Japan to bronze over the Brits in a 5-3 win at PyeongChang 2018 after both teams came unstuck to Sweden and Republic of Korea. Muirhead admitted that there is mutual respect and admiration towards their final opponents: “I’ve got almost every gold medal apart from the Olympic gold medal. It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s against the same girls. We love the Japanese girls. They’re so much fun and we get on so well with them. They just love curling and that’s fantastic for the sport.”
Follow live coverage from the Winter Olympics below:
Winter Olympics Day 16 event times and what to look out for
- 01:05: Women’s curling final - GB v Japan
- 01:30: Men’s bobsleigh - GB chasing a medal in four-man event
- 01:00: Skiing mixed team parallel
- 03:00: Cross country women’s 30km
- 04:10: Men’s ice hockey final - ROC v Finland
- 12:00: Closing ceremony
Bruce Mouat sends message to Team GB women ahead of final
Bruce Mouat: “We saw them, we wish them best of luck, hugged them and told them to go smash it. They’re incredible and have shown their resilience.
“If they stick together I’m sure they can do it.”
Team GB men gunning for gold at Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026
Hammy McMillan Jr on returning in four years for Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo: “That’s the plan. We are putting a team together, this was the first goal, now we realised we can stand on top of the podium. We’re fighting harder for Milan.
“This is not the end for us. I’m excited to see what this team can do.”
Team GB men react to silver medal
Hammy McMillan Jr: “It started to sink in what we’ve achieved. It’s pretty cool.
Bruce Mouat: “That’s topped them all, we can’t beat her. The amount of messages is incredible.
“We cannot thank everybody enough. We felt it all the way here. We heard you screaming.
“She was overcome with emotion. Incredible to hear.”
Winter Olympics: Team GB go for medal in four-man bobsleigh
And don’t forget Brad Hall’s British four-man bobsleigh team, they will have their third run (01:30) and fourth run (03:20) to finish off the event.
Hall, Greg Cackett, Nick Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence have proven their worth with podium finishes at the World Cup. They must now elevate themselves from sixth after the first two runs.
Winter Olympics curling final: Great Britain vs Japan
Here we go then, the final countdown to a potentially historic morning for Team GB in Beijing.
They’ve left it late, but there’s a gold up for grabs for the British women in the curling.
Wright chasing bragging rights in curling final
Vicky Wright has guaranteed a medal to match her fiancé but it’s golden bragging rights she really wants.
Eight years ago Wright watched as Greg Drummond won silver as part of David Murdoch’s men’s rink in Sochi.
Now he’s back at home, having returned from coaching duties in Beijing with Team GB’s mixed doubles rink, ready to watch her go for gold against Japan on Sunday.
“Of course I want to go one better - we’re competitive,” joked Wright. “Before I came out I said I was coming back with the go so I could get bragging rights in the house!
“He’s been showing off his Olympic medal for eight years now, I think it’s my turn now.”
Britain beaten by Sweden’s ‘perfect’ curling performance
Great Britain’s men’s curling team were forced to settle for Olympic silver after succumbing to the “perfect” game by decorated Swedish skip Niklas Edin at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing.
David Murdoch paid tribute to the 36-year-old Swede, who slowly strangled the life of the British challenge and chiselled a 5-4 extra-end win that added gold to his two previous Olympic medals and five world championship titles.
“You saw there the perfect display of curling, and it’s something we’ve seen from him before,” said British coach Murdoch, a silver medallist himself in Sochi in 2014. “He’s just so clinical and when he makes shots like that he’s really tough to beat.”
Nana Takagi crashes out
Defending champion Nana Takagi crashed out at the semifinal of the women’s mass start speedskating on Saturday, falling on the same corner that she slipped on at the women’s team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics.
Takagi, who won the inaugural mass start competition in Pyeongchang four years ago, was leading the pack when she slipped on the very last corner with the finish line in sight.
The slip was reminiscent of her performance at the women’s team pursuit final, where a fall on the same corner landed the leading Japanese team a silver and handed the gold to their rival Canadians.
The audience groaned as they saw her slip and Takagi looked distraught as she watched the pack speed away.
She picked herself up and skated to the finish line far behind the rest, just as she had in the team pursuit. The 29-year-old did not qualify for the final.
