Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva lands a quadruple jump at Beijing Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva’s Olympic dreams are hanging by a knife-edge as the bewildered teenager was pitched into a battle between the International Olympic Committee and Russia. Valieva, just 15, was meant to be the face of these Games but news that she had tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, sent shockwaves through the Games though the case was complicated by a lack of details and her minor status.

American snowboarding star Shaun White narrowly missed out on the podium, the three-time Olympic champion taking fourth spot in what he said was his final Games. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned to the slopes to compete in the super-G after dramatically failing to complete runs in both the giant slalom and slalom, earned ninth spot in the race. The three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist finished the race 0.79 seconds behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who takes the Olympic gold medal.

Britain’s men suffered their first defeat in the curling round robin stage, losing 9-7 to defending gold medallists Team USA, but Bruce Moaut’s men bounced back from the loss to convincingly beat Norway 8-3. GB’s women fell to defeat after a 9-6 loss to Korea, and Eve Muirhead’s team will need to bounce back strongly tomorrow against the USA. Follow the latest update below.