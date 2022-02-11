Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB’s men earn curling win over Norway after skeleton disappointment
Seven gold medals up for grabs on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Kamila Valieva’s Olympic dreams are hanging by a knife-edge as the bewildered teenager was pitched into a battle between the International Olympic Committee and Russia. Valieva, just 15, was meant to be the face of these Games but news that she had tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine, which is used to treat angina, sent shockwaves through the Games though the case was complicated by a lack of details and her minor status.
American snowboarding star Shaun White narrowly missed out on the podium, the three-time Olympic champion taking fourth spot in what he said was his final Games. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin, who returned to the slopes to compete in the super-G after dramatically failing to complete runs in both the giant slalom and slalom, earned ninth spot in the race. The three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist finished the race 0.79 seconds behind Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami, who takes the Olympic gold medal.
Britain’s men suffered their first defeat in the curling round robin stage, losing 9-7 to defending gold medallists Team USA, but Bruce Moaut’s men bounced back from the loss to convincingly beat Norway 8-3. GB’s women fell to defeat after a 9-6 loss to Korea, and Eve Muirhead’s team will need to bounce back strongly tomorrow against the USA. Follow the latest update below.
Canada hammering Sweden in ice hockey
Canada are utterly tearing Sweden apart in their women’s ice hockey quarter-final right now. It’s not even the end of the second third and they already lead 9-0. A quite remarkable performance from the 2018 silver medallists.
Canada were pipped to the gold medal by rivals USA four years ago. Can they go one step further this time around?
They’re breezing into the last four, that’s for sure.
What is the hammer in curling?
The hammer is a crucial part of curling.
The team that has the hammer is able to throw the final stone of each end, generally a significant advantage, with all other stones thrown and the current scoring situation clear.
Whichever team doesn’t score during an end will get the hammer in the next round - this sometimes causes teams to avoid scoring just a single point, instead preferring to retain the hammer and score more heavily in the next end.
It is retained if neither team scores.
Team GB react to their curling win over Norway
Bobby Lammie on Team GB’s win over Norway: “A lot better, all of us better with the weight of the draw [against Norway than earlier vs USA] and that was the difference tonight.” The team reveal their day off tomorrow will be spent lying in, going shopping at the athletes’ village mall, getting haircuts and playing table tennis. Well deserved.
Britain beat Norway 8-3
Norway win the point but offer up handshakes, knowing there is still too much to do to realistically win the game. A good win for Britain and their second of the round robin phase, putting themselves in a good position in the early standings. Of the 10 nations competing in the men’s event, only Sweden and Canada are unbeaten so far.
Men’s curling: GB 8-2 Norway
The seventh end is paused as GB take a timeout to consider how to dislodge Norway’s centre stone. They can come at it from either side but one route is a big draw and the other requires a deft deflection off another stone. Bruce Mouat decides to go with the latter, and he plays it to perfection, knocking out Norway’s stone after bouncing off his own. Norway have the hammer, but they are not getting more than one point from this end.
Men’s curling: GB 8-2 Norway
Perhaps this game isn’t over yet. Norway have taken control of this seventh end, halfway through, and they have the hammer here too. They have one stone sitting on the button and three others inside the rings. Team GB have a good opportunity however to wipe out two of those, and they do exactly that, but Norway immediately take back control of the centre with their next stone.
Men’s curling: GB 8-2 Norway (after six ends)
Team skip Bruce Mouat delivers the hammer brilliantly, clearing out Norway’s two stones hogging the button (the centre of the rings) to pick up three more points. This game is almost sewn up, barring some terrible collapse.
Men’s curling: GB 5-2 Norway
Bobby Lammie nails his shot to clear out Norway’s guards and Britain have the advantage, with the hammer in this sixth end.
Men’s curling: GB 5-2 Norway
Back under way and Norway have made a good start to this sixth end, with a stone in the centre of the house and decent protection in front too. Britain need to try and knock out Norway’s two guards to open up things up a little.
Men’s curling: GB 5-2 Norway
Norway earn themselves one point from the fifth end as we head into a short break.
GB will be more than satisfied with the first half of this one. Couldn’t have gone much better for them as they look to pick up a second win from three matches.
