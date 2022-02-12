✕ Close IOC deflects questions on possible Russian doping case at Winter Olympics

The United States won gold in the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team event at the Beijing Games, with Lindsey Jacobellis edging past Italian Michela Moioli in a nail-biting final race.

This is the second gold for Jacobellis, 36 who teamed with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner to win the title. She had taken gold earlier on Wednesday in the women’s snowboard cross title.

Canada, whose female rider had crashed in the final race, caught up to win bronze.

Ice hockey super powers the US and Canada will go head to head in pool play, and without NHL players on the ice it is predicted to be a close match.

Team GB will hope to keep up its success in the final of the skeleton having won gold in the women’s event in every Olympics since 2006. In Beijing, Laura Deas will be out to match or improve on her 2018 bronze.

Medals will also be handed out in the Ski jumping men’s large hill event and the women’s relay in cross-country skiing, where Norway and Sweden are the strong favourites.

