✕ Close IOC deflects questions on possible Russian doping case at Winter Olympics

Team GB will hope to keep up its success in the final of the skeleton having won gold in the women’s event in every Olympics since 2006. In Beijing, Laura Deas will be out to match or improve on her 2018 bronze. Medals will also be handed out in the Ski jumping men’s large hill event and the women’s relay in cross-country skiing, where Norway and Sweden are the strong favourites, and GB’s Cornelius Kersten chases a medal in the 500m speed skating final.

After 12 years of hurt, team USA secured a stunning win against Canada in the preliminary round match. This was the first time since 2014 Sochi Games when the two North American countries face-off against each other, a game that Canada won 1-0. The Americans had last secured a win over their neighbouring North American country in the preliminary round of the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The United States also won gold in the inaugural snowboard cross mixed team event at the Beijing Games, with Lindsey Jacobellis edging past Italian Michela Moioli in a nail-biting final race. This is the second gold for Jacobellis, 36 who teamed with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner to win the title. She had taken gold earlier on Wednesday in the women’s snowboard cross title. Canada, whose female rider had crashed in the final race, caught up to win bronze.

Follow the latest update below: