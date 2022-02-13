Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB to face Denmark in curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob
Upto seven medals up for grabs on day nine of the Olympic Games
Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.
Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.
France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.
Follow the latest update below:
Winter Olympics: Cross-country skiing - men’s 4x10k relay
The ROC have done it, they land gold! Sergey Ustiugov has a relaxing finish after an uncertain moment with about 5km remaining.
Ustiugov takes a flag from the crowd after finishing off a big win to take gold for the ROC.
It’s silver for Norway, as Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo comes home next, then Maurice Manificat finishes to land bronze for the French.
Cross-country skiing - men’s 4x10k relay
There’s drama in the men’s cross-country skiing, France, Norway and Sweden are storming back in the Men’s 4x10km relay.
The gap to the ROC was slashed by 16 seconds between 31 and 32km.
Russian Sergey Ustiugov is still up by around 40 seconds, but suddenly there’s belief, they’re reeling him in.
Women’s curling: Great Britain 7-2 Denmark - 9th end
It’s a big win for Great Britain and a third victory in five games.
Crucially they’re up to third now, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.
Denmark cracked first in that 9th end and they shake after a three-point swing for GB.
Slovakian skier Vlhova out of Alpine combined
Slalom gold medalist Petra Vlhova is leaving the Beijing Olympics early due to an inflamed left ankle tendon. She’ll miss the Alpine combined event in which she would have been a challenger to Mikaela Shiffrin, the favorite in the race.
Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, tells The Associated Press that they didn’t want to risk making things worse by trying for a medal in the combined.
By winning the slalom four days ago, Vlhova became Slovakia’s first Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.
Pini added that Vlhova also wants to make sure she has time “to go home and share this medal with those closest to her.”
Women’s curling: Great Britain 3-2 Denmark - 8th end
It’s an intense game here in the 8th.
One stone left for each team, with Danish skip Madeleine Dupont lining up an angle to take out two of Team GB’s yellow stones.
A timeout for each team has only emphasised the tension here.
Australia hails record Winter Games medal haul after surprise skeleton success
Australia’s Olympic delegation bathed in pride on Sunday as the country hailed a record Winter Games medal haul for their team and an unlikely hero in skeleton racer Jackie Narracott.
Narracott’s surprise silver in women’s skeleton on Saturday pushed Australia to a record fourth medal in Beijing, following gold for freestyle skier Jakara Anthony, snowboarder Scotty James’ silver and bronze for women’s snowboarder Tess Coady.
“It is a fantastic morning,” Australia chef de mission Geoff Lipshut told reporters in Zhangjiakou on Sunday. “It was (an) absolute thrill last night, it was history-making.”
The team’s success in Beijing, however, has been an unexpected delight given the challenges many of the country’s 43 athletes have faced preparing for the Games through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Until recently, Australia’s travel bans, border controls and 14-day quarantine requirement for international arrivals proved hugely disruptive, forcing many Games hopefuls to tear up their training and travel plans.
Teen Slafkovsky leads Slovakia to first Beijing win
Teenager Juraj Slafkovsky helped Slovakia to their first win of the men’s ice hockey tournament with a 5-2 victory over Latvia.
The 17-year-old, widely expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s National Hockey League (NHL) draft, scored his fourth goal of the tournament, accounting for half of Slovakia’s total through the first three games.
“Before the tournament if someone would tell (me) I would score even one or two goals I would laugh but it is actually happening,” said Slafkovsky, who is now the tournament’s leading scorer.
“My line mates are playing really well and maybe they don’t have the points but those little things on the ice they are doing are great.
“For example today when I scored they were both fore-checking and I just got the puck and I shoot.”
Medal race in men's giant slalom in progress
The chase for medal in the men’s giant slalom is underway with Austria’s Raphael Haaser maintaining a provisional lead. He completed the race in 2 minutes 12.39 seconds, closely followed by Team USA Tommy Ford who finished the race .02 seconds behind him.
Freeski slopestyle qualifiers postponed to Monday due to snow
The women’s freeski slopestyle qualifiers at the Beijing Games were postponed to Monday due to weather conditions, organisers said, as heavy snow led to poor visibility. The qualifying session will be rescheduled to 10 am local time on Monday, according to an online notice.
Steady snow had been falling on the course and organisers had earlier delayed the event by two hours on Sunday.
A total of 27 skiers were scheduled to participate in the qualifiers on Sunday, including home favourite Eileen Gu, who picked up the Big Air gold medal on Tuesday.
Valieva's entourage targeted by IOC as Valieva hearing looms
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to investigate the entourage of Kamila Valieva as the teenage Russian figure skater awaits her fate in a doping case at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.
A Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) hearing is scheduled to take place later on Sunday after the IOC, the International Skating Union (ISU) and WADA appealed against the lifting of the 15-year-old’s provisional suspension by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).
Valieva tested positive for a banned heart drug at her national championships last December but it took more than six weeks for the result to be made public.
