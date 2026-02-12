Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Slovak national, wanted by Italian authorities for 16 years, has been arrested in Milan after his passion for ice hockey led him back to the country to support his national team at the Winter Olympics.

Milan police apprehended the 44-year-old on Wednesday evening, acting on a warrant issued 16 years ago by Italian prosecutors.

The case has drawn comparisons in Italy to "The Bandit and the Champion", a famous ballad about an outlaw caught at a sporting event.

Despite being on Italy's wanted list, the man returned to follow his national team. He faces 11 months and seven days in prison for shop thefts from 2010.

Police tracked him down after he checked into a guesthouse on the outskirts of Milan, subsequently taking him to the central San Vittore prison.

open image in gallery Slovakia beat Finland 4-1 on Wednesday night ( Getty Images )

He had planned to attend Slovakia's opening ice hockey game against Finland on Wednesday.

Slovakia made an excellent start to the tournament, securing a 4-1 win over Finland at Milan's Santagiulia Arena.

It was a disappointing night for Finland’s hockey team, and it was confirmed on Thursday morning that the nation’s ski jumping head coach, Igor Medved, had been sent home from the Games following an alcohol-related incident.

Janne Hanninen, manager of the Finnish team, said in a Thursday press release: "Medved has travelled home today. It is about issues related to alcohol consumption. We take the violation of the team's rules seriously and react quickly."

Medved issued an apology for his behaviour, stating: "I made a mistake and I'm very sorry. I want to apologise to the entire Finnish team, the athletes and also the fans. I wish the team peace to focus on the Games and continue the good work. I will not comment further on the matter.”

The next ski jumping medal event is the men's individual Large Hill on Saturday.