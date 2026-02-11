Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swedish transgender freestyle skier Elis Lundholm has urged young people to “be themselves” after competing in the women's moguls at the Winter Olympics 2026.

Lundholm, who was born female and identifies as a man, underlined how her presence at Milano-Cortina shows people can “do what they want”.

The 23-year-old was in action on Wednesday, but failed to progress to the final, finishing 25th after a costly first run and Lundholm added that she preferred not to dwell on the wider debate around gender in sport.

"I don't know, I haven't thought about it that much, I'm competing in the same conditions as everyone else," he said. "I'm just skiing."

Asked about the International Ski and Snowboard Federation's intention to implement mandatory genetic gender testing, the freestyle skier said he just wanted "everyone to be able to compete fairly".

Neither genetic gender testing, nor an impending change to International Olympic Committee's guidelines on the inclusion of transgender athletes, would impact Lundholm's eligibility to compete in the women's category as it is the same gender as assigned at birth.

Asked what message he would send to young athletes, Lundholm said: "I guess I want everyone to be themselves and do what they want to do."

A small number of openly transgender athletes have taken part in past editions of the Olympic Games.

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender athlete to compete in a different gender category to that assigned at birth when the weightlifter took part in the women's event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

open image in gallery Elis Lundholm of Team Sweden competes in the Women's Moguls Qualification 2 ( Getty Images )

Lundholm finished 25th overall in qualifying, missing a spot in the final.

"I am happy to have put down the run," he said. "It was not the best run, there were some things to fix but I am happy."