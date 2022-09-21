Worcester given two deadlines as they face suspension from all competitions

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Worcester have been set two deadlines amid a warning from the Rugby Football Union that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to fulfil three criteria.

The Warriors have until 5pm on September 26 to provide evidence that they have the required insurance cover in place, the funds to meet payroll and a meaningful plan to lift Sixways out of crisis.

Worcester are fighting for their future burdened by debts totalling over £25million amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset stripping the club.