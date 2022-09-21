Jump to content

Worcester given two deadlines as they face suspension from all competitions

The Warriors have until 5pm on September 26 to fulfil three criteria.

Duncan Bech
Wednesday 21 September 2022 14:55
Worcester are fighting for survival amid spiralling debts (Nigel French/PA)
Worcester have been set two deadlines amid a warning from the Rugby Football Union that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to fulfil three criteria.

The Warriors have until 5pm on September 26 to provide evidence that they have the required insurance cover in place, the funds to meet payroll and a meaningful plan to lift Sixways out of crisis.

Worcester are fighting for their future burdened by debts totalling over £25million amid growing anger felt towards owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, who have been accused of asset stripping the club.

