Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marlie Packer to lead England in World Cup clash against South Africa

The 2014 World Cup-winning flanker will pack down alongside Poppy Cleall and Morwenna Talling in the back-row.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 20 October 2022 22:30
Marlie Packer, centre, will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
Marlie Packer, centre, will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup clash with France (Brett Phibbs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Marlie Packer will captain England for the first time in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash with South Africa.

The 2014 World Cup-winning flanker will pack down alongside Poppy Cleall and Morwenna Talling in the back-row.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison will be vice-captain of head coach Simon Middleton’s side.

England will bid to extend again their world-record run of 27 consecutive Test victories, having thumped Fiji 84-19 and ground past France 13-7.

Middleton’s side have the chance to seal top spot in Pool C and the most favourable route into the knockout phase.

Recommended

“Marlie is a world-class player, an extremely popular member of the group, supportive on and off the field and plays a huge role in driving the team,” said Middleton.

“I know the whole player and staff group are delighted she’s leading the side this week and she is immensely proud too.

“I was really pleased with the performance against France. We dominated large parts of the contest and I felt the scoreline didn’t reflect the game overall.

I know the whole player and staff group are delighted she’s leading the side this week and she is immensely proud too

Simon Middleton on Marlie Packer

“We know we will need to be more clinical going forward but our game management was world class, we hardly gave France a look in and the way we closed out the game showed all the composure we’ve come to expect from the squad.

“The game against South Africa is an extremely important fixture as it dictates our passage and route in the quarter-finals.

Recommended

“It’s also the first time the majority of our starting XV start a World Cup match which is something to be celebrated for each individual and collectively. We’re all really excited to see how they go.”

England team to face South Africa in New Zealand on Sunday: S McKenna (Saracens), A Dow (Wasps), H Aitchison (Saracens), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach, Z Harrison (both Saracens), L Packer (Harlequins), H Botterman (Saracens), C Powell, M Muir (both Gloucester-Hartpury), R Galligan (Harlequins), C O’Donnell, M Talling (both Loughborough Lightning), M Packer, P Cleall (both Saracens). Replacements: A Cockayne, V Cornborough (both Harlequins), S Bern (Bristol), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning), L Infante (Saracens), E Scarratt, H Rowland (both Loughborough Lightning).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in