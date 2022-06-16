Dominic Rabb says he doesn't know why Lord Geidt resigned
Cabinet Minister Dominic Raab said he did not know the exact reasons for Lord Geidt’s resignation or “whether a full letter or a full letter reply had come out”.
Lord Christopher Geidt stepped down as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser, yesterday, writing: “I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post.”
Lord Geidt had previously requested an inquiry into whether the PM had breached ministerial code but the proposal was stopped due to rules stating such investigation must be approved by Johnson himself.
Mr Raab said Downing Street will be providing an update on Thursday.
Click here to read our free newsletter.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies