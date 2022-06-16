Dominic Rabb says he doesn't know why Lord Geidt resigned

Laurene Rey-Millet
Thursday 16 June 2022 09:51
Dominic Rabb says he doesn't know why Lord Geidt resigned

Cabinet Minister Dominic Raab said he did not know the exact reasons for Lord Geidt’s resignation or “whether a full letter or a full letter reply had come out”.

Lord Christopher Geidt stepped down as Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser, yesterday, writing: “I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post.”

Lord Geidt had previously requested an inquiry into whether the PM had breached ministerial code but the proposal was stopped due to rules stating such investigation must be approved by Johnson himself.

Mr Raab said Downing Street will be providing an update on Thursday.

