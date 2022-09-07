There are lots of things Apple wants the new iPhone’s launch to be: anticipated, discussed, exciting, charismatic. There’s one thing it probably doesn’t want it to be: normal.

But normal is definitely what it feels like. That’s primarily because Apple is holding the event in person, marking the first time it has done so since before the pandemic.

Apple and other tech companies were among the world’s leading companies as the coronavirus crisis approached, and by shutting down offices and taking other measures they led where other less nimble businesses followed. Many of them were pioneering in their adoption of remote work, with some companies such as Twitter announcing that its staff could work from home forever if they wanted to.

But now those same companies are leading the charge to decide what we want our return to something like normal life to be. And Apple have suggested that the past looks a lot like the future: asking its staff to come back to the office, and asking the media to come back to its campus.

But what one of the many questions that will be answered during the Apple event is just how much that vision of normal life has been changed by the intervening period of very un-normal times. Will it hold onto the flashy, movie-like productions that have characterised Apple events during the pandemic? They have been entertaining in a way that the stage productions weren’t, and it would be a shame if Apple’s attempt to going back to normal went back to those events feeling ordinary.