Apple event - live: New iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more to be launched at livestream event
Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product.
The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro.
In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple could also introduce a new “rugged” or “Pro” Apple Watch, according to rumours.
It will all begin at 10am local pacific time on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others will take to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.
It looks to be the first real on-stage event for the company since before the pandemic. Since then, Apple has decided to show off its new product in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions – some of which may still be in evidence in the new event.
Here is all the late-breaking rumours, news and speculation about the phones ahead of the latest event.
Apple event - live: Charged up
There’s just an hour to go until we get underway, and as the crowd begins to charge up, one of the questions still lingering about this year’s iPhone is whether it will finally adopt the near-industry-wide standard USB-C charger.
It’s already present on other Apple products, including Mac desktops and laptops, but could 2022 finally be the year that the iPhone gets it? There are also rumours that Apple might ditch the tech entirely and go for an all-wireless system. It would be a bold move but having been the first major smartphone maker to ditch the headphone jack, it wouldn’t be out of character.
Apple event - live: Thousands tune in to Far Out stream
There used to be a time when Apple would only make the live streams of its iPhone events available to people who already own Apple products and software.
Fortunately, these days anyone can watch it on YouTube. The holding page is now available, and with 90 minutes to wait until it’s live there’s already more than 50,000 people waiting to watch. Keen.
Apple event - live: iPhone 14 expectations
With the iPhone now 15 years old, there has been some grumbling in recent years that it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between the later models.
Rumours suggest that while the iPhone 14 Pro may see significant upgrades, the standard iPhone 14 will stay largely the same as the previous generation: same chip on the inside, same design on the outside.
This has inevitably led some to make fun of the anticipation surrounding today’s Apple event:
Apple event - live: Back to normal?
Today’s event will be the first time Apple has held an in-person iPhone unveiling event since before the pandemic.
My colleague Andrew Griffin opened this week’s IndyTech newsletter (which you can sign up for here) mulling on what this means, not just for Apple, but for everyone.
Apple event - live: Tim Cook promises ‘stellar’ show
Apple boss Tim Cook is already up and about ahead of today’s event.
He shared a photo at 6am this morning of a rainbow appearing to emanate from the rainbow stage at the centre of the Apple Park campus. He promises a “stellar” show for us.
Apple event to include satellite-enabled iPhone?
One of the rumours surrounding today’s Apple event is that the iPhone 14 will include emergency satellite connectivity.
This follows a number of other smartphone giants like Huawei, which just unveiled the Mate 50 series capable of sending texts via satellite commnication, as well as smaller startups like the UK phone maker Bullitt.
The speculation surrounding Apple’s interest in the feature comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said the Cupertino company has already completed the hardware development and has secured a satellite internet partner for the service.
Apple Store goes offline
The Apple Store has gone offline, ahead of the event later on.
That’s all normal. The website seems to need to be taken down for Apple to make big updates to it, when new products come out.
There is something changed, though. The warning message that tells people they can’t use the site directs them to the livestream, which should at least explain what’s going on to anyone who visits.
iOS 16 release date
As well as all the hardware, today will probably be the day that we get a release date for iOS 16, the new software update for iPhones.
The changes are focused on personalisation, and are relatively modest. They are also likely to make more sense when the new phones come out: the new update changes the lock screen, for instance, in ways that seem set up for the new iPhone’s rumoured always-on display.
We probably won’t get a release date for iPadOS 16. That software update has run into issues, and been delayed – most likely we’ll hear about it at the October event, when new iPads are expected.
Google announces launch for its new phone
With interesting timing, Google has said that it will be holding its own livestreamed event – on October 6. The event will probably see the release of a Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as a watch, all of which have been teased by Google already.
The announcement of the event came just a day before Apple’s big launch.
‘Apple Watch Pro’ may have been leaked in new pictures
One of the big things that is both expected and unknown about today is the introduction of the “Apple Watch Pro”. It seems pretty likely that it is coming today – but nobody knows exactly what form it might take. Rumours suggest it will be bigger, might be more rugged, and could bring extra features like an additional button.
Now what appear to be leaked images of cases suggest that it will be very big indeed. New images show what claim to be casings for the new device, compared with the existing and new Apple Watches.
