Apple event - live: iPhone 15 to bring new charging port and high price as Watch and AirPods update expected
Apple is about to launch four new iPhones, two new Watches and maybe more besides.
The launch of the iPhone 15 is the biggest event in Apple’s year, and could bring extra controversy this year, given a widely rumoured higher price and new charging port at the bottom of the phone.
Alongside those updates, Apple is rumoured to be planning new charging technology, faster chips, better battery life and design tweaks for the higher-end, Pro versions of the phone. In all, there is expected to be four versions of the iPhone 15: the base model, the iPhone 15 Plus, the Pro and Pro Max.
In addition to those new products, Apple is widely expected to update both the normal and Ultra version of the Apple Watch. They are expected to receive small updates, with the possible introduction of new chip technology.
The AirPods may also feature in the event. They are also expected to receive an update to swap the Lightning charging port in the bottom for USB-C – beginning the process of getting rid of a charging technology that has been used for more than a decade in Apple’s most popular products.
The event will be live streamed from Apple’s California headquarters, beginning at 10am local pacific time, 1pm eastern, or 6pm in the UK. You can follow all the latest news here.
No iPads to come today or any other time this year, report says
There’ll be no iPads at this event. That much was known. But there’ll be no new iPads this year, probably, either.
That’s according to usually reliable Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, on Twitter.
Why this year’s iPhone could be lacking excitement
Maybe it won’t be so controversial. This year’s iPhone could also be fairly lacking in excitement. (Or, of course, it could be both dull and controversial; many things are...)
Rumours suggest that there will be no major redesign; it will look mostly like the existing phone. There will be no big changes on the inside, it seems, too.
Apple has a knack for making seemingly normal things look exciting. Will it manage it this year – and how?
Why this year’s iPhone could be very controversial, part 2: Price
... the other big possible controversy is the price. iPhones often go up in price – but it could be even more dramatic this year.
Apple has recently been rumoured to be looking to push into higher-priced, even more premium devices. The first of them was the Apple Watch Ultra, last year. This year might bring the iPhone 14 Ultra, too, which if nothing else might just be a renamed iPhone Pro Max.
The plan seems to be to increase revenues by giving people even more options for spending money. It seems to have worked with the Apple Watch – which, anecdotally, I’ve seen on a lot more people’s wrists than I’d expected.
Previously, it had tried the opposite: cheaper versions of its devices, such as the iPhone Mini and Apple Watch SE. It might keep going with those, too. But it’s pushing at the other end of the price spectrum, as well.
Why this year’s iPhone could be very controversial, part 1: Ports
This year could bring controversy in a number of ways. First among them is in the ports.
Apple has been using Lightning to charge its iPhones for more than 10 years, after it was introduced with the iPhone 5 in 2012. It took over from the 30-pin dock connector, which was much larger and less smart.
Now Apple is widely rumoured to be moving to USB-C in the iPhone 15 line-up. It probably doesn’t want to – the decision has been forced in part by the European Union, which has a new rule requiring all consumer devices to have the same ports. It probably wanted to wait a couple of years and then get rid of ports altogether, instead using wireless chargers.
Last time Apple changed its charging port, it caused a huge stir, with customers complaining that all of their accessories had become defunct overnight. Some suggested it was a cynical move by Apple, looking to profit with the purchase of new cables and hardware – though that is less compelling now.
Will it cause a similar stir this time around? Probably not. Many people will already have USB-C chargers (from the iPad and MacBook, if not from elsewhere). Apple will be able to point to faster charging and data transfers.
But it doesn’t control the narrative; the world does. So we (and Apple) will have to wait and see how it is received.
‘See ya soon!'
Tim Cook, who usually tweets in the early morning of an Apple event, has now done so.
What does it mean? “USB-C ya soon”? Why is “Time” capitalised – for the Apple Watch? Who knows.
Twitter/X launches ‘Hashflags’ for Apple event
Twitter (or X) has launched a new “hashflag” or “hashmoji” in celebration of the Apple Event. If you like a tweet that includes the #AppleEvent hashtag, then you’ll see this custom animation.
It’s not clear whether Apple has paid for this. Usually, those animations have to be commissioned from Twitter.
The two companies have long had an unusual relationship: Apple has a Twitter account, but doesn’t really post. That has become even more unusual since Elon Musk took over, with the two companies publicly fighting and former marketing boss Phil Schiller even quitting Twitter.
Some things seemingly carry on, though. Apple has had animations in the past, and still does under Elon Musk.
Hello and welcome...
... to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Apple event, which is expected to include four new iPhones, a couple of new Watches and an AirPods update.
