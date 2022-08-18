Jump to content
Apple admits major security risk for iPhones, iPad and iMacs

Security experts say that users should update all affected Apple devices

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 19 August 2022 00:02
Comments

Apple has warned of a serious security risk for the company’s iPhones, iPad and iMacs that could allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.

The tech company acknowledged the issue in new security reports and admitted that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Security experts say that users should update all affected Apple devices, according to the Associated Press.

These include the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

The issue also affects some iPod models.

The company’s explanation of the issue means that a hacker could obtain “full admin access to the device” and “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security told AP.

Apple says that its newest update provides “important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

To update to iOS 15.6.1, go to the “general” tab in settings followed by “software updates.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

