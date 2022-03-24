Bitcoin news – live: Price rally pushes crypto market towards $2 trillion
Follow the latest updates from the crypto market
Bitcoin (BTC) has enjoyed a steady price rally over the last week, leading a crypto market recovery that has seen Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) all rise by more than 10 per cent.
After pushing above $40,000 last week, bitcoin consolidated its gains and now trades towards the upper bounds of the $34,000-$44,000 window that it has been within since the start of the year.
The positive movement also saw the cryptocurrency pass a psychological milestone, as the four-year moving average climbed above BTC’s all-time high from 2017.
Bitcoin has only fallen below its four-year moving average a few times in its history, and even then only for a brief period, meaning its record price from four years ago is now considered its absolute bottom by some crypto analysts.
You can follow all the latest crypto market news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below.
Bitcoin price peaks above $44,000
The price of bitcoin just briefly peaked above $44,000, continuing its remarkable run of form that has seen it rise nearly $7,000 over the last 10 days.
The gains are actually modest when compared to other leading cryptocurrencies, with dogecoin, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) all increasing in value by more than 15 per cent in the same time period.
The biggest rally has been seen by Cardano (ADA), which is now up more than 38 per cent over the last week.
Combined, the gains have taken the overall crypto market on the verge of returning above $2 trillion.
Bank of England sketches out crypto regulation
The Bank of England has taken the unexpected step today of sketching out Britain’s first regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, a new report from Reuters has revealed.
It comes amid concerns that cryptocurrencies are being used by countries like Russia to bypass economic sanctions, though the BoE said such fears may be being overstated.
“While cryptoassets are unlikely to provide a feasible way to circumvent sanctions at scale currently, the possibility of such behaviour underscores the importance of ensuring innovation in cryptoassets is accompanied by effective public policy frameworks to... maintain broader trust and integrity in the financial system,” the BoE’s Financial Policy Committee said in a statement on Thursday.
Cardano, Dogecoin surge
While top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether saw a marginal price rise of 1 to 2 per cent over the last 24 hours, Cardano and Dogecoin have grown by over 12 per cent during the period.
Bitcoin, after rising above a value of $43,000 early Thursday, has dropped marginally and is inching closer to the mark again.
Ethereum rose above the $3,000 mark on Wednesday and has remained above it on Thursday, growing by about 10 per cent since last week.
Cardano has seen the biggest gains in the last 24 hours, growing by over 12 per cent in the period and by nearly 30 per cent in the last 7 days.
Solana and memecoin shiba inu have also seen a price surge, growing by over 5 per cent in the last day.
Memecoin dogecoin has also grown by over 12 per cent in the last day and by about 18 per cent in the last week.
The overall crypto market has risen in value by about 2 per cent in the last 24 hours and is valued at $1.95 trillion.
Thailand bans bitcoin
While some countries are rushing to embrace and adopt bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Thailand has bucked the trend by announcing a ban on using crypto as a form of payment from next month.
The Thai SEC said today that the ban would not include crypto trading, citing money laundering as the reason for its introduction.
El Salvador postpones bitcoin bonds
El Salvador has postponed its bitcoin bonds due to unfavourable market conditions, Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya announced.
The sale of the billion-dollar bonds was meant to finance Bitcoin City, as laid out by President Nayib Bukele last year.
Zelaya said on Salvadoran TV on Tuesday that the new date for the bitcoin-backed bond would be “In May or June” when “the market variants are a little different”.
“At the latest in September,” he added.
Bitcoin, altcoins appear to be stabilising
After rising above $43,000 on Tuesday, bitcoin is stabilising around the $42,000 mark on Wednesday, with its price remaining nearly the same as it was 24 hours earlier.
The price of ethereum also remains nearly the same as it was a day earlier at close to $2,970.
Cardano and polkadot have surged by about 5 per cent in the last day while avalanche has dropped in value by over 5 per cent during this period.
The values of memecoins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu also remain nearly the same as they were 24 hours earlier.
The overall crypto market has grown by over 0.5 per cent in the last day and is valued at $1.92 trillion.
The chart is mostly green with the values of most leading cryptocurrencies remaining the same as they were a day earlier.
Ethereum price holds above $3k
After returning above $3,000 for the first time since the start of the month, Ethereum (ETH) continues to hover just above the key level.
It marks a major recovery for the world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency, which was trading at around $2,000 just one week ago.
We’ve heard from Will Hamilton, head of trading and research at Trovio Capital Management, who offered his thoughts on the latest price rally and recent developments for ETH.
“Enthusiasm has started to mount again as Ethereum prepares for its long awaited merge with Beacon chain, completing the protocol’s transition to an energy efficient POS ‘Proof of Stake’ consensus mechanism,” he said. “The Ethereum token emission schedule will undergo significant adjustments as daily output decreases up to 9 per cent. The reduction in emissions will be combined with a continuation of the Ethereum burn mechanism introduced with EIP-1559, the mechanism destroys Ethereum correlated with the base fee of each transaction on the network.”
Honduras may be next country to follow El Salvador
The dominoes may be beginning to topple in Central America, with El Salvador’s neighbour Honduras reportedly lining up a move to make bitcoin legal tender.
President Xiomara Castro was quoted as saying that El Salvador shouldn’t be the only country “escaping dollar hegemony.
Crypto commentator Max Keiser, who recently met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, may have some inside insight on this, tweeting: “It’s happening...”
Bitcoin, altcoins surge
After dropping below the $41,000 mark early on Tuesday, bitcoin has surged by about 2 per cent in the last 2 hours and is inching closer to the $42,000 mark.
The world’s leading cryptocurrency has grown by about 1.5 per cent in the last day, and by over 7 per cent in the last week.
Ethereum has grown by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours and by over 15 per cent in the last week.
Other top cryptocurrencies, including cardano and avalanche have surged by over 5 per cent in the last day while solana and polkadot have grown by about 3 per cent during this period.
Memecoins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have surged by 2 to 4 per cent in the last day and by over 7 per cent in the last week.
The overall crypto market has grown by over 2 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at $1.89 trillion.
Bitcoin supply at three-year low
The overall supply of bitcoin on crypto exchanges has fallen to its lowest level in more than three years, leading some hopeful investors to believe this may be just the start of the rally.
Data from blockchain analytics firm Santiment noted: “Bitcoin’s ratio of supply sitting on exchanges continues dropping hard, down to its lowest level since December 2018. There is 13.5 per cent less BTC on these exchange wallets compared to just two months ago, amounting to 1.6 per cent less of the overall supply.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies