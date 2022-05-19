Bitcoin is down more than 50 per cent in May 2022 after its price peaked in November 2021 (Getty Images)

Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.

The cryptocurrency is trading at just below $30,000 on Thursday, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.

The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.

Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.

Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and other leading cryptocurrencies in our live coverage below.