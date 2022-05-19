Bitcoin price news – BTC price sends crypto market into ‘extreme fear’
Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.
The cryptocurrency is trading at just below $30,000 on Thursday, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.
The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.
Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.
Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.
Coinbase hits back at ‘crypto is dead’ comments
Popukar crypto exchange Coinbase has published a blog post this morning in response to the recent market turmoil.
The post, titled ‘Long Live Crypto’, explains why such downturns should not be seen as disheartening if focus remains on “the long term view”.
The publicly traded firm, whose share price has halved since the start of the month, also shared a video to its social media channels criticising all the times crypto has been declared dead.
“It’s easy to write an obituary,” the blog post concluded. “It’s hard to bring something new to life.”
Bitcoin price crash doesn’t deter MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy is not going to sell any of its vast bitcoin holdings or even adjust its crypto acquisition strategy, despite the recent market downturn.
The software firm is the biggest corporate investor in bitcoin, driven by CEO and co-founder Michael Saylor’s seemingly unwavering belief that it is the world’s greatest store of value.
The company’s new chief financial officer told the Wall Street Journal: “There are no scenarios that I’m aware [in which] we would sell.”
He added: “Some of the more recent volatility was certainly around some of the activity outside of bitcoin. For us, we monitor that from a market perspective, but there [isn’t] anything fundamental to bitcoin that we believe presents any issues against our strategy.”
Bitcoin, altcoin prices plummet
Bitcoin is down by over 4 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at about $29,000.
Ethereum has also dropped in value by over 6 per cent in the last day and by nearly 7 per cent compared to its price last week.
Other top cryptocurrencies including solana, cardano, and polkadot are also down by over 10 to 13 per cent in the last day.
Meme coins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu are also down by 8 to 10 per cent in the last 24 hours.
The overall crypto market is down by about 6 per cent in the last day and is valued at $1.22 trillion.
Bitcoin mining in China thrives despite ban
After a complete crackdown from authorities in China, underground operations in the country appear to be thriving, according to new data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF).
China’s bitcoin mining share fell from around 75 per cent to effectively zero last year, however the latest figures show that it has since rebounded to become the world’s second biggest crypto mining hub.
“This strongly suggests that significant underground mining activity has formed in the country, which empirically confirms what industry insiders have long been assuming,” CCAF wrote in a blog post detailing its findings.
“Access to off-grid electricity and geographically scattered, small-scale operations are among the major means used by underground miners to hide their operations from authorities and circumvent the ban.”
What actually happened to Terra LUNA and UST?
With bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) still languishing near 18-month lows, one of the causes of the crypto crash is still yet to be resolved.
Close to $60 billion has been wiped from the combined market caps of Terra’s LUNA and UST, with their downfall sparking a mass sell-off across the entire crypto space. Now, developers claim to have now come up with a revival plan.
Here’s a full rundown of how the catastrophe unfolded, and what might come next:
Biggest ever crypto collapse attracts conspiracy theories
Bitcoin price sends crypto market into ‘extreme fear'
The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has just hit a 2.5-year low, falling to into single digits to register “extreme fear”.
Measuring sentiment using data from cryptocurrency exchanges, social media posts and market momentum, the index acts as a rough indicator as to how investors and traders are behaving.
The last time it was this low was during the market downturn in 2019, with some investors taking the index as a measure of whether to buy, sell or hold.
As its developers explain:
- Extreme fear can be a sign that investors are too worried. That could be a buying opportunity.
- When investors are getting too greedy, that means the market is due for a correction.
Bitcoin price dips back below $30k
The price of bitcoin (BTC) has taken another trip south of $30,000, though continues to trade in the $28,000-$32,000 range that it has remained within for most of the last week.
Ethereum (ETH) is also perilously close to dipping below the $2,000 level that it has managed to hold so well in recent days.
The period of relative stability may come as a respite for investors and traders, at least considering the recent market turmoil.
Bitcoin addresses with 0.01 BTC pass 10 million
The number of bitcoin addresses with a balance of at least 0.01 BTC has passed 10 million for the first time, according to data from Glassnode.
At current exchange rates, that works out to a balance of justover $300, signaling a major milestone for retail investors.
While it serves as a rough guide for seeing bitcoin’s growth, it is not an entirely accurate measure of how far adoption has spread., as some people meay have multiple addresses with this balance.
Bitcoin price continues to test $30k level
The price of both bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are hovering precariously above the key levels of $30,000 and $2,000 respectively on Tuesday morning.
The two most valuable cryptocurrencies have dipped below those levels briefly in recent days but have managed to return to this support zone each time. If support fails and they experience a consistent run below these prices, then crypto market analysts fear a bigger sell-off could lead to a more sustained downturn and a longer-term bear market. Alternatively, upward momentum could be built from this level, leading to a broader recovery.
Until either occurs, it remains an uncertain time for the crypto space.
Bitcoin discussions begin in El Salvador
The biggest ever meeting of international delegates to discuss bitcoin is underway in El Salvador, with representatives from 44 countries taking part.
President Nayib Bukele is hosting the event, having overseen El Salvador’s move to become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as a legal form of tender last year. Central African Republic has since followed, and more countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America appear to be at least considering it.
“Bitcoin is good for the world,” President Bukele tweeted, along with an image of the delegation.
