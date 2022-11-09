Bitcoin price - live: Crypto market hits 2022 low as Binance mulls FTX takeover
The price of bitcoin is currently hovering around its lowest level since January 2021 following a tumultuous few days for the crypto market.
The chaos centres on the popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which saw a “significant liquidity crunch” when customers rushed to withdraw billions of dollars worth of assets due to fears relating to its digital token FTT.
As the world’s third largest exchange by trading volume, the uncertainty had repercussions for the rest of the market.
Rival exchange Binance is currently seeking a rescue deal, with both FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, announcing a non-binding letter of intent for the takeover.
“Our teams are working on clearing out the withdrawal backlog as is... But the important thing is that customers are protected,” Mr Bankman-Fried tweeted.
Crypto market suffers heavy losses
Here’s a snapshot of the market this morning, courtesy of CoinMarketCap’s price index. There’s a lot of red.
Binance CEO and FTX founder confirm deal in progress
Here’s what both Binance CEO CZ and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried had to say about the potential takeover, which would see the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume take over the world’s third largest.
Binance seeks rescue deal for FTX
The big news today is whether or not Binance can secure a rescue deal to save FTX. Bosses from both exchanges appear to think that it is possible, though the market reaction suggests not everyone is convinced.
Bitcoin is down more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, falling to its lowest level in nearly two years, while the overall crypto market is hovering around lows not seen since January 2021.
You can read all about the latest developments in more detail right here:
Crypto market chaos as leading bitcoin exchange faces collapse
Binance seeks takeover of rival following surge in customer withdrawals and crash of FTT token
Hello and welcome...
to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s tumultuous crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest on the potential Binance/ FTX takeover, as well as analysis and commentary from leading figures in the cryptocurrency space.
