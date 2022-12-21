Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk says taking down accounts for posting links of rival Mastodon was ‘a mistake’

‘I agree, it was a mistake,’ says Musk on Mastodon suspensions

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 21 December 2022 07:19
Comments
<p>File image: Elon Musk earlier announced he will be stepping down after finding a replacement </p>

File image: Elon Musk earlier announced he will be stepping down after finding a replacement

(AFP/Getty )

Elon Musk has admitted taking down accounts for posting links to rival Mastodon was “a mistake” as he looks for a replacement after announcing he is stepping down.

While speaking in a Twitter space on Wednesday, Mr Musk was questioned about the suspension of accounts, like that of venture capitalist Paul Graham, for posting links to Mastodon.

“Yeah, that one was a mistake,” Mr Musk said when asked about users getting banned for mentioning Mastodon.

“‘I agree, it was a mistake,” the Tesla billionaire again said after being told that arguments can be made for suspending Kanye West and ElonJet.

He was then asked to clarify whether people can post the link to Mastodon now.

Recommended

“Yeah f***ing post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care,” he added.

More follows

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in