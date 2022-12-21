Elon Musk Twitter news - latest: Twitter CEO says he will resign as police probe ‘crazy stalker’ incident
More than 17 million users had their say on the Twitter poll, with a sizable majority voting the CEO and Tesla chief out
Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and said that he would abide by a poll and step down as CEO of the social media platform.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.
The poll on Sunday attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.
Meanwhile, police in California have said they are investigating a 13 December incident in which a man alleges a member of Mr Musk’s security team ran into him with a vehicle.
South Pasadena police department has confirmed it is investigating the incident that Tesla billionaire tweeted about and claimed that a “crazy stalker” had followed his son in a car and even climbed onto the vehicle’s hood.
Another user suggested that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls”. Mr Musk responded by saying: “Good point. Twitter will make that change.” Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that allows users to buy a verification badge for their accounts.
His poll comes at the heels of the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.
Twitter then reversed the policy within hours. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.
Musk says 'there is no successor'
ICYMI: Even if Elon Musk steps down as the head of Twitter, picking out a successor may not be so simple.
“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive,” he tweeted overnight. “There is no successor.”
One of those stepping forward to offer their services is Lex Fridman, an AI researcher, computer scientist and popular podcast host.
“Let me run Twitter for a bit,” he tweeted to Musk. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering my help in the unlikely case it’s useful.”
Musk replied: “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”
ICYMI | Elon Musk warned of EU sanctions
ICYMI: Officials in Brussels have warned Elon Musk that Twitter could face “sanctions, soon” after booting a series of journalists from its platform.
European commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were “worrying” and that EU law protects media freedom.“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,” Ms Jourova said.
The commissioner, who is the European Commission’s vice president for values and transparency, said: “EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct.
“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”
Read more here.
Elon Musk warned of EU ‘sanctions’ after banning journalists from Twitter
European commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were ‘worrying’ and that EU law protects media freedom
New Twitter policy favours paying subscribers
ICYMI: John Besey has a rundown of Mr Musk’s Monday night announcement that only paying Twitter subscribers will be able to vote on future policy-related issues.
Musk: Future policy-related polls only open for Twitter Blue subscribers
Twitter Blue is a paid-for subscription which allows anyone to buy a blue tick verified badge for their account.
The announcement came shortly after a majority of Twitter users voted for Mr Musk to step back from his role at the company in an open poll on Sunday.
Voices | Is Elon Musk the new Liz Truss?
ICYMI: Will Elon Musk step down as chief executive of Twitter? I have no idea. He might have done it by the time this is published, or he might not. Maybe he’ll have made it illegal to use the letter “a” by then, or banned non-binary people from the app altogether. Who knows.
Musk tweeted a poll asking users if they thought he should step down and those users – your columnist very much included – did, at the time of writing, just tell him precisely where to stick it. It is unclear whether anything will change.
What is certain, on the other hand, is that the chaos will continue in one form or another for the foreseeable future.
In the Elon Musk era, there isn’t such a thing as a quiet Twitter news week, writes Marie Le Conte.
Is Elon Musk the new Liz Truss? | Marie Le Conte
Truss lost and, in time, he will too, writes Marie Le Conte
Trump calls Musk a ‘hero’ and says he held poll on quitting as Twitter CEO because he wants out
Former president Donald Trump claimed billionaire deliberately lost new Twitter poll on his future.
Trump says Musk held poll on quitting Twitter because he wants way out
Former president claimed billionaire deliberately lost new Twitter poll on his future
Over one million vote for Snoop Dogg to run Twitter
American rapper Snoop Dogg has put himself forward to run Twitter, gathering more than one million votes in an online poll to take over from Elon Musk.
The 51-year-old poked fun at Mr Musk after the SpaceX and Tesla boss tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as Twitter CEO, amid a tumultuous takeover of the social media platform. The results showed 57.5 per cent voting in favour of the billionaire resigning.
“Should I run Twitter ?” Snoop Dogg asked his followers yesterday morning.
Within 10 hours of writing the tweet, he had already accumulated more than one million votes and an overwhelming “Yes” result of 81.8 per cent.
Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO
The billionaire, who lost a Twitter poll on Sunday in which he asked his followers if he should step down, made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday evening.
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.
Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident
South Pasadena police department has confirmed it is investigating 13 December incident that Tesla billionaire tweeted about.
Elon Musk’s security team allegedly hit motorist during ‘crazy stalker’ incident
South Pasadena police department has confirmed it is investigating 13 December incident
Twitter investor expects to make five times its money back
One of the biggest investors to join Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter says it expects to make up to five times its money back.
Aliya Capital Partners LLC, which invested $360m alongside the Tesla billionaire says it is confident he will be able to monetise the platform’s 229 million daily users that have “historically been under-monetized.”
“We believe Twitter will produce a return of 4-5x in just a few years, with comparably limited downside risk,” Aliya Chief Executive Ross Kestin said in a statement.
Tesla share price continues 2022 fall
The price of Tesla shares fell a further 6 per cent on Tuesday after a string of brokerages cut their price targets for the electric vehicle-makers stock.
This came in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44bn purchase of Twitter and the chaos that has happened at the social media platform ever since.
Tesla’s share price hit $140.86 on Tuesday, a more than two-year low, reported Reuters.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies