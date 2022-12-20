The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Elon Musk news – live: Twitter CEO quiet after users vote to oust him
More than 17 million users voted on the Twitter poll, with a sizable majority voting the tech billionaire out
Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down
Elon Musk has been quiet since losing an online poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.
On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”
The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting ‘Yes’.
It comes after a difficult start of Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.
Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.
“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.
Mr Musk has also been strongly criticised for policies that have led to a substantial rise in hate speech on the platform since he took control.
Musk’s shifting alliances
Musk’s popularity on the right has grown in recent weeks, as political figures and commentators frequently critical of the influence of Silicon Valley and major social media companies on American politics have rallied around a figure increasingly supportive of their ideological causes.
An opinion article in Fox News on Monday called for Mr Musk to remain at Twitter because he “pushed back against the Left’s repugnant effort to shut down Americans’ freedom of expression.”
Mr Masters, in his speech at the Turning Point USA conference, suggested that conservatives need to “help” the embattled billionaire.
Blake Masters says people who want him to become Twitter CEO are ‘wishing a lot of pain on me'
Speaking at a Turning Point USA conference on Monday, Blake Masters, recently defeated in his quest to become the next US Senator from Arizona, claimed that “some people” want him to join Twitter.
“Some people say Blake, what you really got to do is help Elon and run Twitter as the next CEO. What do you think about that?”
The crowd applauded, after which Mr Masters said, “Oh man, you guys are wishing a lot of pain on me. I’m not sure that’s the right thing to do.”
Mr Masters, a venture capitalist who ran for the Senate with the backing of conservative tech entreprenuer Peter Thiel, was soundly defeated by Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and in the process scored worst focus group results of any candidate the head of one Republican-aligned Super PAC had ever seen.
Ms Musk defends her son
Not everyone is criticising Elon Musk today. The billionaire has plenty of supporters, and one of the most prominent is his mother.
Maye Musk, a dietician and model originally from Canada, has sent out a raft of tweets defending her son’s management of Twitter in recent days and promoting Mr Musk’s other companies like Tesla and SpaceX.
She appeared to particularly support Mr Musk’s short-lived ban on the promotion of competitor sites on Twitter, which Mr Musk quickly walked back after widespread criticism.
Musk suggests that only Twitter subscribers will be able to vote in polls
A day after Twitter users overwhelmingly voted to oust him, Elon Musk is now suggesting that only paid subscribers to his Twitter Blue service will be able to vote in polls.
Mr Musk replied to a tweet from @Unfilteredboss1, who wrote that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls. We actually have skin in the game”.
That tweet came in a thread that began with a response to the poll from a different user who wrote, “I’m hoping that Elon did this poll as a honeypot to catch all the deep state bots. The dataset for this poll will contain most of them. Some good data-mining and he could kill them all in one go”.
“Interesting, Mr Musk replied.
It is not immediately clear whether Mr Musk will relaunch the poll concerning his future leadership of Twitter and confine it only to paid subscribers, or whether this means that he does not plan to “abide by the results” of the initial poll as he said he would.
Musk has hinted at stepping back from Twitter before
To some observers, Mr Musk’s Twitter poll did not come out of nowhere.
Last month, Mr Musk testifed in Delaware as part of a suit regarding a $56bn pay package Tesla gave awarded him in 2018 that he expects to eventually step back from Twitter and re-commit much of his time to other companies and ventures.
“There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company,” Mr Musk said. “But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”
Mr Musk has been a hands-on manager at Tesla, but hands-off at a number of his other companies. He’s never run a social media company before, and his first seven-plus weeks on the job have resulted in advertisers fleeing the platform and investors in other companies like Tesla growing nervous about his activities.
Musk remains quiet as his World Cup Final trip draws scrutiny
Elon Musk still has not addressed the results of a poll in which a significant majority of the more than 17m respondents voted to remove him from his role running Twitter, meanwhile, a number of observers are scrutinising the company he was keeping at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Mr Musk was in Qatar for the thrilling World Cup Final between Argentina and France, where he was spotted watching the match with former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Erdoğan.
Mr Musk also took a photograph with the Russian television presenter Nailya Asker-Zade, who has been sanctioned by the Canadian and UK governments in connection with the ongoing war in Ukraine. The UK government believes that Ms Asker-Zade may be in a relationship with banking oligarch Andrei Kostin.
In recent years — and particularly in recent weeks — Mr Musk has espoused increasingly right wing views on political and culture issues.
Telsa downgraded on Wall Street over concerns about Musk’s Twitter management
Mr Musk’s management of Twitter is increasingly affecting his other companies.
On Monday afternoon, Oppenheimer & Co. downgraded its Tesla rating over concerns about Mr Musk’s handling of Twitter and the precarious financial position it may leave him in.
“We believe Mr. Musk is increasingly isolated as the steward of Twitter’s finances with his user management on the platform. We see potential for a negative feedback loop from departure of Twitter advertisers and users,” Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch wrote to clients in a message reported by CNN.
Mr Musk took on a significant amount of debt to complete his purchase of the social media platform, and major advertisers have fled the site since his takeover. That, along with the considerable damage to Mr Musk’s reputation, may in turn harm Tesla.
Tesla shares have fallen significantly since Mr Musk bought Twitter. Mr Musk has not yet said whether he will step away from the social media site after a majority of respondents to a Twitter poll voted to oust him yesterday.
Musk quiet after landslide defeat in Twitter poll
Elon Musk still has not addressed the results of a poll in which a significant majority of the more than 17m respondants voted to remove him as head of Twitter.
Mr Musk promised to “abide by the results” of the poll asking “Should I step down as head of Twitter?” but he’s tweeted just twice today in its aftermath — retweeting a Michael Shellenberger tweet about the so-called Twitter Files and a SpaceX tweet about the satallite internet service Starlink.
Mr Musk has not said anything publicly about whether he will follow through on his promise and remove himself from operating the social media platform he bought less than two months ago.
Elizabeth Warren wants answers from Telsa about Musk’s management
Sen Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has written to the chair of the board at Tesla requesting answers on how the board is overseeing Mr Musk’s leadership of the company after his Twitter takeover.
Ms Warren, a progressive who has clashed with Mr Musk in the past, raised questions about Tesla’s handling of Mr Musk’s “conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other actions by Mr. Musk that appear not to be in the best interests of Tesla and its shareholders.”
Tesla stock has plummeted since Mr Musk bought Twitter, while Mr Musk has reportedly asked Tesla employees to help him restructure the social media company’s corporate structure.
In her letter to Robyn Denholm, Ms Warren wrote that she is concerned Tesla’s board “has failed to meet its legal duty” to ensure that Mr Musk is acting in the best interests of the publicly-traded company. She is requesting a response by January 3.
