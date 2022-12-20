✕ Close Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down

Elon Musk has been quiet since losing an online poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.

On Sunday night, Mr Musk tweeted the poll and asked users: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting ‘Yes’.

It comes after a difficult start of Mr Musk’s leadership of the platform, with the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

Twitter then reversed the policy within hours, with Mr Musk tweeting that it was being “adjusted” to only suspending accounts “when that account’s *primary* purpose is promotion of competitors”.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.

Mr Musk has also been strongly criticised for policies that have led to a substantial rise in hate speech on the platform since he took control.