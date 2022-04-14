Elon Musk: Tesla chief uses secret code in stunning bid for Twitter

Musk has used ‘420’ figure in string of business dealings

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 15 April 2022 00:16
Comments

What’s Elon Musk’s Plan for Twitter?

Elon Musk’s sensational $43bn bid to buy Twitter had a very familiar and coded theme to it.

The Tesla boss offered the social media platform’s board a very specific price of $54.20 per share in cash to take total ownership of the company as he insisted he was the right leader to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential.”

It is not the first time that the entrepreneur has used those exact numbers as a secret code in his business dealings.

In August 2018, he took to Twitter to announce that he wanted to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

In a complaint, the Securities and Exchange Commission wrote that Mr Musk had rounded up the share price from $419 to $420 “because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture.”

Recommended

The filing added a quote from Mr Musk, in which he said he thought his girlfriend, pop star Grimes, would find the price he had chosen “funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price.”

Just days before his Twitter offer of $54.20 per share in cash, he had joked about smoking marijuana at Twitter board meetings by sharing a meme of him surrounded by smoke while a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit,” a caption on the meme stated. Mr Musk is trying to get himself released from an agreement with the SEC that requires a Tesla lawyer to check all tweets about the company before they are posted.

In December 2019, when Tesla stock hit $420 per share, Mr Musk tweeted “the stock is so high lol.”

And in 2020 Tesla changed the price of the Tesla Model S sedan to $69,420.

The origins of 420 in marijuana culture are not exaclty clear, with a string of mostly debunked theories about why they have become intertwined.

Recommended

These have included police radio codes for marijuana smoking, a secret code among high school students in the 1970s, and a reference to California’s criminal code, none of which appear accurate.

But April 20, or “420 “ is a day recognised by marijuana smokers as “Weed Day.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in