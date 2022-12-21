✕ Close Musk polls twitter users on whether he should step down

Billionaire Elon Musk tweeted for the first time since losing an online poll in which he asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.

The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes”.

The Tesla chief last night responded “interesting” to a suggestion from Kim Dotcom, founder of the once popular file-sharing website Megaupload, that the results of the poll were skewed by fake accounts.

Another user suggested that “Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy-related polls”. Mr Musk responded by saying: “Good point. Twitter will make that change.” Twitter Blue is a paid subscription that allows users to buy a verification badge for their accounts.

His poll comes at he heels of the latest uproar coming over a policy that barred users from linking to certain rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon.

Twitter then reversed the policy within hours. “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” he added.