Elon Musk latest: Twitter takeover under way as billionaire fires top executives, report says
Musk has until Friday to close his deal with Twitter
The Elon Musk era at Twitter seems to have officially begun.
Top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde have all reportedly been fired.
This after the billionaire bizarrely arrived on Wednesday at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted.
Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.
A court had given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal.
Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by July had indicated that he had changed his mind, citing bot and spam issues.
He renewed his attempt to acquire the company earlier this month.
Mr Musk reportedly told Twitter employees during his visit that he does not plan to cut 75 per cent of the staff after acquiring the company.
Will Elon Musk put Donald Trump back on Twitter?
ICYMI: Mr Musk messaged one or more unknown individuals about ”letting right wingers back on Twitter” including, it seems, former president Donald Trump who was banned from the platform in January 2021 because of the “risk of further incitement of violence” after the Capitol Hill riots.
Several messages between Elon Musk and key figures at Twitter – including founder Jack Dorsey, board chair Bret Taylor and current head Parag Agrawal – were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter.
“It will be a delicate game of letting right wingers back on Twitter and how to navigate that (especially the boss himself, if you’re up for that)”, the message reads,
“I would also lay out the standards early but have someone who has a savvy cultural/political view to be the VP of actual enforcement. A Blake Masters type.”
Joe Rogan told Elon Musk to 'liberate Twitter', private texts show
The messages were released as a part of the ongoing documentation ahead of Elon Musk’s trial against Twitter
Will Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
The one-term president was exiled from Facebook and Twitter after January 6 riot and started his own platform Truth Social.
John Bowden has the story.
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Trump was exiled from Facebook and Twitter after January 6 riot
Elon Musk reveals what he wants to do with Twitter
Elon Musk has tweeted his plans for Twitter and how it might moderate content, ahead of his purchase of the social media site.
The post has reneged on his ‘free speech absolutism’, as he says Twitter “cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” Previously, Mr Musk said that he was “against censorship that goes beyond the law” - a rule that, in the United States, would have caused trouble for Twitter’s moderators by potentially allowing Holocaust denial.
“I also very much believe that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform you; it can show you a service or product or medical treatment that you never knew existed, but is right for you. For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!”
Mr Musk also claimed that there was a “great danger that social media will splinter into far right wing and far left wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
Mr Musk has previously claimed that Twitter “obv has a strong left wing bias”, despite the company’s own studies that its algorithm amplifies right-wing news outlets more than others.
Elon Musk says what he wants to do with Twitter
‘The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square’, the billionaire said
Elon Musk's scandal-filled year
Elon Musk hasn’t just been making headlines this year with his acquistion of Twitter.
This summer, it came out that the Tesla CEO secretly fathered twins with a high-ranking executive in November of 2021, weeks before the birth of his second child with partner Grimes.
Elon Musk congratulates Nick Cannon on growing his family
The Tesla CEO secretly fathered twins with a high-ranking executive in November, weeks before the birth of his second child with partner Grimes
He was also accused of sexually harassing a flight attendant on a private jet, which he has denied.
Elon Musk denies exposing himself to flight attendent on private jet
Allegations ‘utterly untrue’ and ‘politically motivated’, tweets Tesla chief executive
Elon Musk calls Truth Social a 'rightwing echo chamber'
ICYMI: Elon Musk has criticised Donald Trump’s Truth Social in the past, calling it an echo chamber.
In an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk admitted that he knows more headaches are coming his way if his ongoing Twitter bid materialises. However, the Tesla founder said that is a sacrifice he is willing to make in order to protect free speech.
Mr Musk said he is on a personal quest to keep discourse on the social network from becoming one-sided, as Truth Social’s content has become for the right.
“[Truth Social] is essentially a rightwing echo chamber,” Mr Musk told the Times. “It might as well be called Trumpet.”
But in May, Mr Musk also said that he doesn’t think it was appropriate to ban Trump from Twitter, adding that “it was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”
Musk calls Truth Social ‘rightwing echo chamber’ that should be named after Trump
“It might as well be called Trumpet,” Mr Musk told The Financial Times
A momentous day for the tech industry
If today is in fact the day Elon Musk has formally taken over Twitter, it would mark a momentous day in the tech industry.
As the Tesla billionaire assumes control, his rival Mark Zuckerberg at Meta has been struggling with a precipitously plunging stock price.
Here’s Martyn Landi with more information on what’s going on the company FKA Facebook.
Meta stock: What is going wrong for Mark Zuckerberg?
Revenue and profits are falling for the owner of Facebook and Instagram.
Elon Musk begins takeover of Twitter as top executives including Parag Agrawal fired, report says
Elon Musk’s takeover is under way after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post.
The billionaire is also said to have sacked chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, as he moved ahead with his $44bn purchase of the social media company.
Graeme Massie is following this breaking news story for The Independent.
Musk begins Twitter takeover as top executives fired, report says
Elon Musk’s takeover is underway after he fired three top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, according to the Washington Post.
Elon Musk reportedly fires top executives as takeover formally commences
Three top executives at Twitter—CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal chief Vijaya Gadde—have all been fired, The Washington Post reports, as Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media site formally begins.
Mr Musk has previously clashed with Mr Agrawal during the billionaire’s rocky acquisition bid for Twitter.
In May, the Tesla billionaire even resorted to sending the CEO a message with a poop emoji as the two clashed publicly over issues like the extent of bots on Twitter.
Elon Musk sends obscene emoji to Twitter boss
Entrepreneur worried about ‘fundamental health of Twitter’
Twitter employees worry about Elon Musk
ICYMI: Following the news that Mr Musk might gut the company after purchasing it, Twitter employees have written an open letter to the billionaire.
“Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 75% of Twitter workers will hurt Twitter’s ability to serve the public conversation,” the letter says, going on to say that “a threat of this magnitude is reckless, undermines our users’ and customers’ trust in our platform, and is a transparent act of worker intimidation.”
In a list of demands, the employees ask that Mr Musk not discriminate based on political belief and preserve Twitter’s existing employees. “We demand to be treated with dignity, and to not be treated as mere pawns in a game played by billionaires,” it says.
Twitter had already fired 30 per cent of its recruitment team, as well as two high-profile leads.
Twitter employees demand Elon Musk ‘treat them with dignity’ not like ‘pawns’
Mr Musk reportedly plans to cut Twitter’s headcount by 75 per cent when he takes over
Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE
ICYMI: Twitter Inc shares will be suspended from trading tomorrow, the New York Stock Exchange’s website showed, as Elon Musk faces a court-ordered deadline to close his $44bn deal.
Equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk’s lawyers, Reuters reported.
The completion of the deal would also mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.
