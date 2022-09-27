Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Twitter accuses Elon Musk of hiding secret late night texts to business mogul from court

Tesla and SpaceX boss is being sued for trying to back out of $44bn purchase

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 27 September 2022 02:39
Comments
Twitter Lawyers to Grill Musk to Make Him Purchase and Stop 'Trashing the Company'

Twitter has accused Elon Musk of hiding secret late-night texts he sent to business mogul Larry Ellison before pausing a deal to buy the social media platform.

The Tesla titan and the Oracle co-founder swapped text messages “into the easy morning hours” before he announced he was putting the $44bn purchase “temporarily on hold”, a court filing reportedly shows.

A Twitter court filing from 16 September states that Mr Musk’s phone records show he exchanged texts with Mr Ellison on 12 May and until 12.20am on 13 May, according to Insider.

That was just four hours before Mr Musk tweeted that the deal was not going ahead until he got more information about fake and bot accounts.

Mr Musk then sent a letter to the Securities Exchange Commission on 8 July notifying them that he was backing out of the purchase.

Recommended

Twitter wrote to the Delaware Court of Chancery on 16 September claiming that Mr Musk’s lawyers have not provided the messages after they were subpoenaed.

Twitter also subpoenaed Mr Ellison, a former Tesla board member, in August.

(Getty Images)

The Oracle co-founder pledged $1bn to back Mr Musk’s Twitter bid and the pair are longtime friends.

Twitter and Mr Musk will go to trial in Delaware on 17 October to try and resolve the billionaire’s attempt to cancel his purchase, which has been approved by the Twitter board and the company’s shareholders.

All depositions in the case have to be complete by 29 September, with Mr Musk due to sit down for his this week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in