Facebook down: Instagram and WhatsApp also facing issues amid widespread outage
Thousands of users reported outages to DownDetector
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users have reported that the platforms have suffered outages.
Thousands of users reported issues at around 2.45am EST, according to DownDetector, which monitors tech outages.
Users in Indiana, Washington state, Florida, Nebraska and New York all stated on DownDetector that their service had been impacted.
More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram. WhatsApp also had more than 1,300 outage reports.
Meta, which owns all three platforms, addressed the issue in a statement to The Independent.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company stated.
Services appeared to have returned to normal by around 5pm EST and at around 7.30pm Meta tweeted that the situation was back to normal.
“Fixed! The issue has been resolved and things should be working normally again across our apps. Thanks again for your patience,” the company stated.
