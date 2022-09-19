GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’
Hacker says 3GB of stolen footage and gameplay is from Grand Theft Auto VI, revealing video of female protagonist
A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.
Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.
The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms over the weekend.
Alongside clips of a female playable character named Lucia, the leak also appeared to show that the game will be at least partially set in Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami, Florida, that was the location of the 2002 edition GTA: Vice City.
Sources within Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games reportedly confirmed with a Bloomberg reporterthat the GTA 6 leak was real.
“The footage is early and unfinished, of course,” Jason Schreier tweeted on Sunday. “This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.
“There are several reasons this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it’ll disrupt work for a while. Another is that it may lead management to limit work-from-home flexibility. The repurcusions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while.”
Rockstar Games typically does not comment on leaks but The Independent has contacted legal representatives for Take-Two Interactive for more information on the hack.
Many of the videos that were posted to YouTube have already been taken down by the Google-owned video sharing site, with a message stating: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take 2 Interactive.
The follow-up to GTA 5 has been years in the making, with an expected release date of either 2023 or 2024.
A separate leak earlier this year suggested that the hugely popular game will feature support for some kind of cryptocurrency that serves as an in-game token for players to earn and spend.
