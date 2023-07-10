For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Instagram’s Threads app has reached 100 million users, making it easily the fastest growing app ever.

The site reached the number early on Monday morning, according to a tracker that looks at the numbers that are made public on each Threads account.

The previous fastest growing app was OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But it took that site two months to reach 100 million users.

Threads, which was released late on Wednesday, has taken only a few days to reach the same number. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has released a number of updates throughout those days, saying that the growth was “way beyond our expectations”: it hit two million in two hours, and ten million in seven hours, he had said.

Twitter had 229 million monthly active users in May 2022, according to a statement made before Elon Musk bought it late last year.