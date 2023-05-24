Meta Ireland to cut about 490 jobs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facebook owner Meta is to make approximately 490 full-time employees redundant across its Irish operations.

The roles are being cut from a number of teams including finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations and engineering.

Employees at Meta Ireland were notified on Wednesday they were potentially impacted by a global restructuring which was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year.

In March, Meta revealed it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs globally, just four months after it axed 11,000 workers.

The company said it will comply with Irish legal requirements in relation to redundancy timelines and processes.

Meta, which is also the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, said the decision does not impact its “commitment to Ireland”, adding it will continue to be the international headquarters and base for several important company functions.

The final number of redundancies will be determined by a collective consultation processes.