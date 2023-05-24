Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meta Ireland to cut about 490 jobs

A number of teams including finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations and engineering are being affected.

Cillian Sherlock
Wednesday 24 May 2023 14:48
Meta is cutting 490 jobs in its Ireland operation (Brian Lawless/PA)
Meta is cutting 490 jobs in its Ireland operation (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Archive)

Facebook owner Meta is to make approximately 490 full-time employees redundant across its Irish operations.

The roles are being cut from a number of teams including finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations and engineering.

Employees at Meta Ireland were notified on Wednesday they were potentially impacted by a global restructuring which was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year.

In March, Meta revealed it plans to cut about 10,000 jobs globally, just four months after it axed 11,000 workers.

The company said it will comply with Irish legal requirements in relation to redundancy timelines and processes.

Recommended

Meta, which is also the parent company of Instagram and WhatsApp, said the decision does not impact its “commitment to Ireland”, adding it will continue to be the international headquarters and base for several important company functions.

The final number of redundancies will be determined by a collective consultation processes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in