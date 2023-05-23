Photoshop unveils ‘extraordinary’ AI that transforms your pictures with a text prompt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adobe has launched a new artificial intelligence tool that uses generative AI to “magically” add or remove objects to or from photos with a simple text prompt.

The Generative Fill release, which went live on Tuesday, uses Adobe Firefly to act as an “AI co-pilot” for customers, the firm said. It follows several similar tools released by AI startups in recent weeks that appeared to challenge Photoshop’s dominance in the photo editing space.

Adobe said the addition of next-generation AI to its application would supercharge the editing process for users, though did not address issues relating to misuse of the technology.

“As the world’s leading image editing application, Photoshop stands for limitless creativity, empowering our customers to dream with their eyes open,” said Ashley Still, a senior vice president at Adobe.

“We’re excited to bring Firefly to Photoshop as a new creative co-pilot to transform imaging and empower customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imagination.”

In a blog post detailing the new feature, Adobe claimed Generative Fill could produce “extraordinary results” and heralded “a new era of AI” for the creative industries.

A tutorial video shows a Photoshop user adding a vintage car and a puddle to a landscape, before stretching the edges of the canvas to allow the AI tool to automatically fill in an extended panoramic background based on the existing lighting and landscape.

“The advent of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level,” the post stated.

“Generative Fill automatically matches the perspective, lighting, and style of your image to make previously time-consuming tasks swift and delivers results that are truly mind-blowing.”

The new tool is currently only available for users of the beta version of Photoshop, with a wider release expected to follow.