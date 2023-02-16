Tesla recalling more than 350,000 self-driving vehicles over crash fears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesla is recalling 362,758 electric vehicles with its experimental Full Self-Driving Beta package amid fears the driver-assistance software could cause crashes.

According to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the FSD Beta system may cause the vehicles to crash by allowing them to “act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.”

The notice also states that the vehicles may have problems responding to “changes in posted speed limits.”

Elon Musk’s company has allowed thousands of Tesla owners who have the package to try out its unfinished Beta version of Full Self-Driving on roads around the US.

FSD now costs Tesla owners in the US either $15,000 or $199 per month to have in their vehicle.

The FSD Beta is a work in progress for the electric vehicle company and gives drivers an “autosteer on city streets” option that allows the car to navigate itself in the same way it already does on freeways.

Tesla will fix the issues with a free over-the-air software update to all of the impacted vehicles, the recall notice states.

The recall comes as labour organisers claim that dozens of employees at a company factory in Buffalo, New York, were fired after launching an unionising campaign.

In a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board, Workers United alleged Tesla fired more than 30 workers from its Autopilot unit in retaliation for the union activity.

The workers were involved in the labelling of videos from Tesla vehicles to improve the Autopilot and Full Self Driving systems.