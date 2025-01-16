TikTok ban latest: Trump weighs executive order to ‘save TikTok’ as Supreme Court decision looms
Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of legislation that would force TikTok to be sold or be banned
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering options to “save TikTok” when he takes office on January 20 – just one day after the deadline for the popular social media platform to either sell to a U.S.-based company or face a ban.
The platform, used by more than 170 million people in the U.S. monthly, is preparing to go offline on Sunday, January 19 unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes or the app’s parent company, ByteDance strikes a deal to sell it.
But Trump – who once lobbied to ban the app – is considering an executive order that would prevent the law from being enforced, according to the Washington Post.
The incoming president has already asked the Supreme Court to pause the ban from taking effect so he can work out a deal when he returns to the White House. It is unclear when the court will rule in the case.
The ban derives from bipartisan legislation that was passed out of national security concerns due to ByteDance’s proximity to the Chinese government.
TikTok ban is unconstitutional, says ACLU
If upheld, the ban on TikTok endangers the constitutional rights of all Americans to speak and receive information online, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
“Banning TikTok is unprecedented, unconstitutional, and un-American,” the civil rights nonprofit said in a blog post.
It said there is no evidence yet flagged by the US Department of Justice that China is covertly manipulating TikTok’s content in the US.
The nonprofit claims the first justification to ban the app is due to fear of Chinese government propaganda, adding that the US government simply cannot ban speech it dislikes.
ACLU cited a 1965 court decision to strike down a law requiring the US postmaster general to detain “communist political propaganda”.
By this rule such letters could only be delivered to recipients after they specifically requested it from the US post office.
The US court reasoned that even this “mere burden” was an unconstitutional effort to “control the flow of ideas to the public.”
ACLU also reasoned that the US government hasn’t pointed to any actual or imminent national security threat from the data collected by TikTok.
Neither has it explained how TikTok’s data collection differs from that of other companies, it said.
“Chinese government, or other foreign entities, can purchase Americans’ personal data on the open market,” ACLU noted.
“If the Supreme Court allows the government to shut down an entire platform on such a flimsy evidentiary record, it would set a disturbing precedent for future government restrictions on online speech,” the civil rights nonprofit said.
‘We are witnessing a moment’: RedNote users in China welcome TikTok refugees
TikTok users in the US have reported receiving a warm welcome on other Chinese-owned apps amid a looming ban on the hugely popular social media platform.
China-based Lemon8 and RedNote have both experienced a surge in downloads from US users as the 19 January deadline for the TikTok ban approaches, each topping the app charts.
Anthony Cuthbertson reports:
TikTok refugees welcomed by alternative Chinese apps ahead of ban
Connection between Chinese and American netizens ‘genuinely beautiful’, writes one new RedNote user
Here's how you can prepare for TikTok ban
The most commonly cited workaround to the eventual ban is using VPN, or virtual private network, which allows users to mask their location.
People may still be able to access their TikTok accounts by using a VPN and with other small changes to their phone’s settings, according to ExpressVPN’s director of communications Lauren Hendry Parsons.
“The looming US ban highlights why VPNs matter – millions rely on them for secure, private, and unrestricted access to the internet,” Switzerland-based ProtonVPN said in a post on X, adding however that it does not endorse TikTok.
Users may also be able to continue to update the app via third-party app stores online but this may make them more vulnerable to malware, telecommunications expert Gus Hurwitz from University of Pennsylvania told the Associated Press.
How TikTok ban could take effect in US
TikTok attorney Noel Francisco told the US Supreme Court that the app will likely “shut down” and “go dark” on Sunday.
A similar thing happened in India in 2020 when TikTok just shut down one evening after a ban took effect with its 200 million users and brands suddenly unable to access the platform one evening.
Another likely option is for TikTok content to be viewable for users without them being able to post.
In this scenario, those with the app on their devices will not receive updates, and the platform could become unavailable for new downloads in the US.
Looking back at Congress’ attitude toward TikTok:
Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee signaled their hostility towards TikTok and other Chinese companies on Thursday as the panel’s GOP majority accused the Los Angeles- and Singapore-based company of being un-American.
The attack was led by the committee’s Republican majority, empowered by their November takeover of the lower chamber and eager to capitalise on what little political momentum they have (thanks to a narrow defeat of the Democrats) with a new harder-than-ever line against China and its ruling Communist Party.
John Bowden reported:
Congress attacks TikTok at CEO's hearing: 'Control, surveillance and manipulation'
House panel trashes testimony from CEO as Senate considers legislation to allow ban
Expert warns of potential risk in migrating to RedNote
With many TikTok users in the US migrating to the Chinese social media platform RedNote, cybersecurity expert Adrianus Warmenhoven at NordVPN warned that this shift could come with “serious cybersecurity and privacy risks”.
“Like TikTok, RedNote is subject to Chinese data laws, which may grant government authorities access to user data without the privacy protections expected in the US,” Mr Warmenhoven said.
He said RedNote may also collect users’ personal data, including location and browsing activity and share this data with third-party service providers or government authorities.
“A major red flag is the app’s lack of transparency — its terms and conditions are mainly in Mandarin, leaving non-Chinese-speaking users unclear about what data is collected and how it’s used,” the cybersecurity expert said.
When will the Supreme Court rule on the TikTok ban?
The Supreme Court has until Sunday to rule in the TikTok ban case before the law takes effect and millions of U.S. users lose access to the popular social media platform but they can issue a decision at any given time.
The court signaled they plan to intervene in the case before the deadline – they’ve fast-tracked oral arguments and cited the deadline as a reason for this.
The court had allocated Wednesday morning to release opinions but this did not include TikTok. Because the case arrived on the court’s “emergency docket” – or cases that need to be decided quickly – the court can rule at any time, not just on allocated opinion days.
Trump considering executive order to ‘save’ TikTok: report
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering issuing an executive order that would pause enforcement of the TikTok sale for 60 to 90 days when he returns to office, according to a recent Washington Post report.
Trump, who once advocated for the ban of TikTok, has promised to “save” it from being taken off U.S. app and web servers which would essentially render it unusable.
Assuming the Supreme Court rules that the ban is constitutional, Trump could take office the day after the ban is enacted and issue the executive order reversing it. Two people familiar with the deliberations told The Post.
However, it is unclear if the executive order could bypass the Congress-approved legislation. Most likely, he would face legal challenges.
TikTok would “go dark” on Sunday if the Supreme Court does not intervene, the platform said, according to reports.
Where is TikTok banned in the world?
Several other regions and countries have enacted partial bans on government or military devices, including the UK, EU, Canada and Australia.
It comes four years after India issued a total ban on the China-owned app, with Iran, Senegal, Nepal, Afghanistan and Somalia also preventing their citizens from using the app. The app is also unavailable in China, meaning more than 3 billion people around the world are unable to access TikTok.
What are the national security risks that TikTok poses
The government argues that TikTok poses a threat to U.S. national security due to its proximity to the Chinese government – which is considered a foreign adversary.
TikTok itself is a company based in the U.S. but its parent company, ByteDance, is based in Beijing. Under Chinese law, any Chinese company must establish an in-house Communist Party committee composed of party members.
That, is where the link between TikTok and the Chinese government lies.
In theory, if the Chinese government asked ByteDance to hand over data acquired by TikTok, the company would have to comply.
