TikTok ban updates: CEO Shou Chew defends Chinese app at US Congressional hearing
Cathy McMorris Rodger says allowing a Chinese-owned company access to phone screens of American children is ‘like allowing the Soviet Union to produce Saturday morning cartoons during the Cold War’
TikTok is facing a complete ban in the US over fears that China is using the app as a covert tool for spying and spreading propaganda.
CEO Shou Chew is testifying before Congress on Thursday, with members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee raising their concerns about how much access the Chinese government has to user data, as well as how much influence the Chinese Communist Party has over it.
TikTok has consistently denied such allegations, though this has not stopped the US and other countries from banning the app from government and military-issued devices.
Some countries like India have even issued a nationwide ban of TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps as a result of national security worries.
With more than 150 million TikTok users in the US, many will be following Thursday’s proceedings closely to see if Biden’s administration follows India by banning TikTok.
TikTok ban latest: Congressman asks if app uses ‘home WiFI'
While we wait for the session to resume, here’s a clip of Congressman Richard Hudson asking the TikTok CEO whether the app accesses other devices when it connects to a user’s home WiFi network.
TikTok ban latest: Time for a break
As Congressman Carter yields his time, we’ve now got a 10 minute recess.
TikTok ban latest: Congressman brings up TikTok’s ‘biometric matrix'
Congressman Carter from Georgia is venturing into the territory of conspiracy here, questioning whether TikTok’s algorithm is fed by biometric data obtained by spying on a user through their phone’s camera.
“I want to talk about biometric matrix,” Mr Carter says. “Can you say with 100 per cent certainty that TikTok does not use the phone’s camera to determine whether the content that elicits a pupil dilation should be amplified by the algorithm?”
Mr Chew respondes: “We do not collect body, face or voice data to identify our users.”
TikTok ban latest: Questioning moves onto distressing content
The questioning has moved on to distressing content on the platform, with Congressman John Sarbanes claiming that TikTok is not doing enough to protect young users.
Congressman Brett Guthrie adds to this line of questioning by claiming that the Chinese version of TikTok Douyin would not allow such content on its platform.
CEO Shou Chew argues that a fairer comparison would be to US rivals like Facebook and Instagram, which face similar kinds of content moderation issues.
TikTok ban latest: CEO questioned about app’s source code
Congressman Bill Johnson cites a Citizen Lab report that claims TikTok uses some of the same source code as the app Douyin, which is the Chinese version of TikTok also owned by ByteDance.
This, Mr Johnson claims, could allow the Chinese government to censor and influence content.
He accuses TikTok CEO Shou Chew of misleading the American public.
Mr Chew is not permitted to respond as the lawmaker yields his time.
TikTok ban latest: Tiananmen Square massacre content available on TikTok
CEO Shou Chew earlier denied allegations that the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to censor content on TikTok. The Tiananmen Square protests were used an example, which Mr Chew insisted could be found among the app’s shortform content.
You can watch the video here:
TikTok ban latest: Death threat to Congresswoman on TikTok remained up for 41 days
An apparent death threat to Chair Rodgers remained on TikTok for 41 days leading up to today’s hearing, according to Congresswoman Kat Cammack.
"You couldn't take action after 41 days when a clear threat, a very violent threat, to the chairwoman of this committee and the members of this committee was posted on your platform,” she said.
"You damn well know you cannot protect the data and security of this committee or the 150 million [US] users of your app, because it is an extension of the CCP."
TikTok ban latest: Congress members attack TikTok at CEO's hearing: 'Control, surveillance and manipulation'
You can read the full story from The Independent’s John Bowden in Washington DC here:
Congress attacks TikTok at CEO’s hearing: ‘Control, surveillance and manipulation’
House panel will hear from CEO as Senate considers legislation to allow ban
TikTok ban latest: Member of Congress describes TikTok as a ‘weapon'
You can watch the clip of Chair Rodgers describing TikTok as a weapon here:
TikTok ban latest: Boss declines to guarantee that China cannot decide what shows in app
During questioning from Chair Rodgers, the TikTok CEO failed to confirm “100 per cent” that the Chinese Communist Party would not be able to influence parts of the app.
You can read the full story from The Independent’s Andrew Griffin here:
TikTok boss declines to guarantee that China is not deciding what shows inside app
US politicians accuse app of being a ‘weapon’
