Twitter appears to have suffered an hours-long partial outage on Friday morning, with many users reporting the website as down in various parts of the world overnight.

The reports of outages surged from 4,480 at around 4.40am to 37,419 at 6.55am, according to DownDetector. Initially, people reported not being able to access Twitter late on Thursday evening.

At least 53 per cent of the Twitter users declaring problems could not access the website, and 36 per cent of the users reported problems on the mobile phone app, according to DownDetector. Another 12 per cent were facing problems with their server connection, the outage monitoring website said.

The problem appeared to have been resolved shortly after as services later resumed, many users said on Twitter.

“Yes, Twitter was acting up. Server probably went down. Yes, Twitter is okay now. Relax everyone,” said one user.

Confirming it was technical bug, Twitter explained what caused the brief outage of service and said things should be normal now.

“Twitter may not have been working as expected for some of you over the past few hours. We’ve fixed a technical bug that was affecting how Tweets get routed to our backend systems –– things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!” Twitter Support said in a tweet.

This is the first outage reported this year, and comes almost three months after a major global outage was reported in September last year.

People trying to access the web version of the service saw a message reading: “Error”. “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”

Another outage was reported in April when nearly 40,000 users reported they were locked out of the website.

Once known for frequent outages, the website with 199 million daily users is now more robust and technically adept as fewer outages have been reported in recent years.